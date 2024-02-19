Connect with us

Hockey History

Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year

Published

4 hours ago

on

Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks
Credit: mark6mauno (CC BY-SA 2.0)

I had one thought watching Jaromir Jagr, in full uniform, take part in Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice and warm-ups before his jersey retirement game yesterday.

Will Joe Thornton do the same thing, when the San Jose Sharks retire his number next season?

Dan’s Daily: TSN Debates Penguins Sell-Off; Jagr Speaks Wisdom

Head coach David Quinn certainly isn’t getting in Jumbo’s way.

“Absolutely,” Quinn smiled, when asked if he would extend Thornton the same courtesy this morning.

“Try to keep him off,” San Jose Sharks color commentator Drew Remenda cracked from the side.

Thornton, 44, just two years removed from his last NHL game, should look like he never left the ice if he chooses to don his No. 19 next season.

The San Jose Sharks have yet to schedule Thornton’s jersey retirement game, but there’s a good bet that the Boston Bruins, who drafted him first-overall in 1997, will be involved somehow.

Thornton skated for the Bruins between 1997 and 2005, before they traded him to Sharks in Nov. 2005. He left San Jose as a free agent in the summer of 2020, finishing his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

The other Jumbo-sized question: Pens players wore mullet wigs in honor of Jagr, when he joined them in warm-ups before they took on the Los Angeles Kings – how about costume beards for the Sharks next year?

Sharks Will Retire Thornton’s Jersey Next Season

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nimrod

I hope it’s not the Bruins. Bruins fans always manage to have more fans at the tank than actual Sharks fans. If it is the Bruins, I hope Sharks fans buy those tickets early & actually keep them. Overwhelming support for the other team on a night like this would be embarrassing.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously