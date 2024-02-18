Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)

Alexander Barabanov is being sent down to the fourth line.

That’s where Barabanov practiced this afternoon, another stain in a tough season for the usually top-nine winger.

Looks Barabanov has found his way to the 4th line after his backcheck on the Jenner goal yesterday. #SJSharks lines at practice: Zetterlund-Granlund-Duclair

Hoffman-Eklund-Kunin

Zadina-Sturm-Labanc-Smith

Barabanov-Carpenter-Bailey-MacDonald — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 18, 2024

That’s a drop from the second line, where he skated in the San Jose Sharks’ last-second 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets yesterday.

Hampered, in part, by a six-week absence because of a broken finger in his left hand, Barabanov has just three goals and nine points in 29 games this year. It’s a far cry from his first three seasons in San Jose, when he put up 28 goals and 93 points in 147 appearances.

So what’s been wrong with Barabanov this year?

