Sharks Have Tons of Cap Space This Off-Season…How Much?

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

So how are the San Jose Sharks going to get better this off-season?

Good news, it can’t get worse…right? The 2023-24 Sharks were the second-worst team of the salary cap era, their .287 Points % just ahead of the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ .275.

More good news: The San Jose Sharks project to have plenty of cap space to add established players, whether via trade or free agency.

Coupled with the 2024-25 salary cap rising to a projected $87.7 million, the Sharks could have more than $30 million to play with to add four or more forwards and significantly alter their defense.

Here’s how I arrived at that figure:

FORWARDS2024-25
Couture, Logan$8,000,000
Granlund, Mikael$5,000,000
Kunin, Luke$3,000,000
Sturm, Nico$2,000,000
Kostin, Klim$2,000,000
Zetterlund, Fabian$1,450,000
Bordeleau, Thomas$874,125
Eklund, William$863,333
Smith, Givani$800,000
TOTAL$23,987,458
DEFENSE2024-25
Vlasic, Marc-Édouard$7,000,000
Ferraro, Mario$3,250,000
Rutta, Jan$2,750,000
Benning, Matthew$1,250,000
Burroughs, Kyle$1,100,000
Mukhamadullin, Shakir$894,167
Thrun, Henry$874,125
Emberson, Ty$813,750
TOTAL$17,932,042
GOALIES2024-25
Vanecek, Vitek$3,400,000
Blackwood, Mackenzie$2,350,000
TOTAL$5,750,000
BURIED PENALTY2024-25
Knyzhov, Nikolai$100,000
TOTAL$100,000
RETAINED SALARY2024-25
Burns, Brent$2,720,000
Karlsson, Erik$1,500,000
Hertl, Tomas$1,387,500
TOTAL$5,607,500
BUYOUT2024-25
Jones, Martin$1,666,667
TOTAL$1,666,667
2024-25 TOTAL$55,043,667

Even with Logan Couture’s health in question, the Sharks will have a ton of flexibility.

My guess, RFAs Luke Kunin and Ty Emberson, and 10.2(c) free agents Thomas Bordeleau and Henry Thrun, are safe bets to return. For their cap hits, I just inputted their qualifying offers; their new contracts, if it isn’t just their QOs, shouldn’t stray far from there.

For depth, San Jose could also bring back RFAs Filip Zadina, Jack Studnicka, or Calen Addison, or UFAs Justin Bailey, Ryan Carpenter, or Jacob MacDonald. None will break the bank if they return.

I’ve also added top prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin to the opening night NHL roster.

So with all this space, who could the San Jose Sharks add this summer?

That’s another story, but Daily Faceoff’s top-50 free agents rankings, released today, might give you an idea.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
