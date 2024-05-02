San Jose Sharks
Sharks Have Tons of Cap Space This Off-Season…How Much?
So how are the San Jose Sharks going to get better this off-season?
Good news, it can’t get worse…right? The 2023-24 Sharks were the second-worst team of the salary cap era, their .287 Points % just ahead of the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ .275.
More good news: The San Jose Sharks project to have plenty of cap space to add established players, whether via trade or free agency.
Coupled with the 2024-25 salary cap rising to a projected $87.7 million, the Sharks could have more than $30 million to play with to add four or more forwards and significantly alter their defense.
Here’s how I arrived at that figure:
|FORWARDS
|2024-25
|Couture, Logan
|$8,000,000
|Granlund, Mikael
|$5,000,000
|Kunin, Luke
|$3,000,000
|Sturm, Nico
|$2,000,000
|Kostin, Klim
|$2,000,000
|Zetterlund, Fabian
|$1,450,000
|Bordeleau, Thomas
|$874,125
|Eklund, William
|$863,333
|Smith, Givani
|$800,000
|TOTAL
|$23,987,458
|DEFENSE
|2024-25
|Vlasic, Marc-Édouard
|$7,000,000
|Ferraro, Mario
|$3,250,000
|Rutta, Jan
|$2,750,000
|Benning, Matthew
|$1,250,000
|Burroughs, Kyle
|$1,100,000
|Mukhamadullin, Shakir
|$894,167
|Thrun, Henry
|$874,125
|Emberson, Ty
|$813,750
|TOTAL
|$17,932,042
|GOALIES
|2024-25
|Vanecek, Vitek
|$3,400,000
|Blackwood, Mackenzie
|$2,350,000
|TOTAL
|$5,750,000
|BURIED PENALTY
|2024-25
|Knyzhov, Nikolai
|$100,000
|TOTAL
|$100,000
|RETAINED SALARY
|2024-25
|Burns, Brent
|$2,720,000
|Karlsson, Erik
|$1,500,000
|Hertl, Tomas
|$1,387,500
|TOTAL
|$5,607,500
|BUYOUT
|2024-25
|Jones, Martin
|$1,666,667
|TOTAL
|$1,666,667
|2024-25 TOTAL
|$55,043,667
Even with Logan Couture’s health in question, the Sharks will have a ton of flexibility.
My guess, RFAs Luke Kunin and Ty Emberson, and 10.2(c) free agents Thomas Bordeleau and Henry Thrun, are safe bets to return. For their cap hits, I just inputted their qualifying offers; their new contracts, if it isn’t just their QOs, shouldn’t stray far from there.
For depth, San Jose could also bring back RFAs Filip Zadina, Jack Studnicka, or Calen Addison, or UFAs Justin Bailey, Ryan Carpenter, or Jacob MacDonald. None will break the bank if they return.
I’ve also added top prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin to the opening night NHL roster.
So with all this space, who could the San Jose Sharks add this summer?
That’s another story, but Daily Faceoff’s top-50 free agents rankings, released today, might give you an idea.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Between the search for a new head coach, the best odds at Macklin Celebrini and all of this cap space, it’s going to be the most exciting offseason we’ve seen in a while.
They will not be getting the number one pick. Bettman doesn’t like them and he wants Chicago to get Celebrini.
Well Chicago would at least get him out of the division – running the simulator on Tankathon, I ran it 10 times and Sharks only had the 1st pick once, Anaheim got it 4.
That’s really depressing. If we ended up with Lindstrom though I could live with it. Just might be another season before we see him in the NHL despite his size.
Yeah I’m sure the commissioner would hate to have a superstar player in one of the country’s wealthiest markets. This rigged draft narrative is so infantile.
Infantile? yet so true. The cabal, not the commissioner, that really runs the league will never leave anything to chance. If it was legit it would be held publicly
If it’s really a rich dude cabal as you say then one of the richest owners in the league in one of the largest markets should be a shoe in for a lotto win.
They need to sign a top 4 dman. They cant play as poorly as they did defensively or development will be hindered. It will be an overpay in terms of dollars and term, but it has to be done. Im thinking Skjei.
Some veteran forwards who can play two way hockey too id love to go all in and play the kids but the last two games they looked like they should be relegated (also noticed that Rutta didn’t play those games)
Pesce is a possibility too through trade.
A lot of name on that UFA list that I just can’t see Grier paying.
Well he has to pay somebody, because the cap floor exists.
Make a run at William Karlsson
Agreed, but he can also trade for guys too. Maybe take on a short term cap dump for a good player or 2 who are simply over paid. Some teams still need to make cap space like Tampa, Edmonton etc…
Size/speed/ athleticism from top to bottom we need to get bigger/faster/sronger
How much will we have to overpay on projections like these to attract players, 10-20%? How many years can we safely give someone without impacting our future too much, 3 maybe 4? We shouldn’t forget our other asset either, ice time. We can offer guys more minutes than teams with already established top 4s. Roy or DeMelo would be good two-way options at those cap hits over 4 years. The Athletic’s model gives them both good offensive and defensive ratings. DeMelo has played a lot with Morrissey on a great defensive team though, which he certainly won’t have in SJ.… Read more »
10% has been typical. It’s why the EK65 contract was so high.
Demelo isn’t big and is a mid skater. Not sure I see him as a target.
Not sure Addison gets an offer. Maybe he blossoms under a new coach though?
Tyler bertuzzi is someone i would really like to bring in on something around a 5yr deal. Might have to pay up to bring him in but maybe having klostin here might help