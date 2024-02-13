San Jose Sharks
Subscriber Q&A: Duclair on What Matters to Him More Than Points, Most Stylish Sharks (+)
It’s been a tough season for Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks, but he keeps smiling.
It’s something that the 28-year-old winger and three-time 20-goal scorer has learned over the years.
“In the down years, previously, when I was younger, I would really get down on myself and that hasn’t helped me a lot,” he told San Jose Hockey Now in an exclusive subscriber’s Q&A. “When I started to be more positive—even though things aren’t going well—things have worked out for me. I’m just banking on, faith in myself, faith in my abilities, that it’s gonna work out.”
Duclair answered a number of subscriber questions and told a moving story about his summer hockey camp. He also answered questions about the Anthony Duclair Foundation breaking ground on a new synthetic ice rink in Florida and who’s the most stylish San Jose Sharks player besides himself.
