Golden Knights, Sharks Started Talking Hertl Trade Before All-Star Break

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon just revealed the timeline for the shocking Tomas Hertl trade.

“We had talked to San Jose before Tomáš got hurt,” McCrimmon told the Athletic today. “Tomáš was a player with significant term left on his contract. He’s a player that’s played so well against us. We’ve got tremendous respect for the player, and that’s sort of why the conversations began.”

That means McCrimmon started engaging San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier about Hertl before the All-Star break. On Jan. 27, Hertl got hurt during his last game with the Sharks, and chose to have minor knee surgery shortly before the Sharks’ return to action on Feb. 14.

On Mar. 8, he was a Golden Knight…and no one outside of a select few within both organizations was the wiser until the deal was completed.

“I give credit to both organizations that it was kept internal,” McCrimmon said. “That’s how deals should be made.”

Hertl is considered “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from knee surgery, and should make his Vegas debut around the beginning of the playoffs.

Was Friday the worst day in San Jose Sharks history? Sheng and Keegan weigh in on the SJHN Podcast.

David Quinn was proud of Thomas Bordeleau for stepping up and helping the Sharks win after a trade deadline fire sale.

Two longtime Sharks shared their favorite Tomas Hertl stories following the star player’s departure.

A deal which could have sent Alexander Barabonov to the New York Rangers was reportedly nixxed.

The Sharks are getting sued for a child abuse set-up.

Calgary Hockey Now’s Trevor Neufeld gave the San Jose Sharks an A for their work at the NHL trade deadline.

Grading Pacific Division Teams at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

Anthony Duclair had himself a day in his first game as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Magnus Chrona got some love from his teammates after his first NHL win.

Evgeni Nabokov scored a goal 22 years ago yesterday.

After a trade to the Florida Panthers brought him closer to his family, Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther after sharing a special moment with his kids.

Kyle Okposo had to make the tough decision to leave his family behind in Buffalo to compete for a Stanley Cup in Florida.

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella was suspended by the NHL after an altercation with a referee.

Phil Kessel remains a free agent after the Vancouver Canucks chose not to sign him before the NHL trade deadline.

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes got a little risky by pulling his goalie in overtime — and it paid off!

The once-threatening Pittsburgh Penguins are crumbling from within, writes PHN’s Dan Kingerski.

Linus Ullmark is happy to still be with the Boston Bruins after hearing his name thrown in trade rumors.

Jason Zucker is a solid fit for the Nashville Predators and was acquired for a low cost.

Could the Colorado Avalanche add another reinforcement to their roster in a budding top prospect?

Zeke

“I give credit to both organizations that it was kept internal,” McCrimmon said. “That’s how deals should be made.” Ummm, its great if you are the acquiring team and the other bidders are late — or absent — from the party. It reminded me of this: Former Anaheim GM Brian Burke, “we made what we felt was a really outstanding offer the morning he got dealt, and we didn’t know that they had already committed to the trade with San Jose. But we stepped up in Anaheim and made what I considered to be a huge offer, and a better… Read more »

timorous me

I have trouble imagining that many–if any–other teams would be looking to take on Hertl at his age, with that contract and his injury history, with the cap to consider–and if so, I doubt that they’d be willing to give up a very good prospect and an unprotected first. My guess is that even if the Sharks kept this deal quiet, they certainly had a sense of the league-wide interest (or lack thereof) in Hertl. But only the guys in that room can know for sure, which is what makes it tricky for us as fans in evaluating things like… Read more »

downriver

Speaking as a lonnng time hockey fan. This isn’t much of a surprise, you expect GM’s to be talking about deals to help their teams with other GM’s. It’s always a shock when a franchise player gets moved; but if Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky could be traded, than any player can.

