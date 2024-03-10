Golden Knights, Sharks Started Talking Hertl Trade Before All-Star Break

Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon just revealed the timeline for the shocking Tomas Hertl trade.

“We had talked to San Jose before Tomáš got hurt,” McCrimmon told the Athletic today. “Tomáš was a player with significant term left on his contract. He’s a player that’s played so well against us. We’ve got tremendous respect for the player, and that’s sort of why the conversations began.”

That means McCrimmon started engaging San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier about Hertl before the All-Star break. On Jan. 27, Hertl got hurt during his last game with the Sharks, and chose to have minor knee surgery shortly before the Sharks’ return to action on Feb. 14.

🚨Trade To #VegasBorn

Hertl – Year 2/8 $8.1375M – $1.3875M retained

'25 3rd

'27 3rd To #SjSharks

David Edstrom – Year 1/3 $950K – RFA

'25 1st VEG adds $6.75M Annual Cap Hithttps://t.co/itFm37pKsV — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 8, 2024

On Mar. 8, he was a Golden Knight…and no one outside of a select few within both organizations was the wiser until the deal was completed.

“I give credit to both organizations that it was kept internal,” McCrimmon said. “That’s how deals should be made.”

Hertl is considered “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from knee surgery, and should make his Vegas debut around the beginning of the playoffs.

FIRST NHL WIN FOR MAGNUS CHRONA‼️ pic.twitter.com/SPvYd0YAAf — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 10, 2024

