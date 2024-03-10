Links
Golden Knights, Sharks Started Talking Hertl Trade Before All-Star Break
Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon just revealed the timeline for the shocking Tomas Hertl trade.
“We had talked to San Jose before Tomáš got hurt,” McCrimmon told the Athletic today. “Tomáš was a player with significant term left on his contract. He’s a player that’s played so well against us. We’ve got tremendous respect for the player, and that’s sort of why the conversations began.”
That means McCrimmon started engaging San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier about Hertl before the All-Star break. On Jan. 27, Hertl got hurt during his last game with the Sharks, and chose to have minor knee surgery shortly before the Sharks’ return to action on Feb. 14.
🚨Trade
To #VegasBorn
Hertl – Year 2/8 $8.1375M – $1.3875M retained
'25 3rd
'27 3rd
To #SjSharks
David Edstrom – Year 1/3 $950K – RFA
'25 1st
VEG adds $6.75M Annual Cap Hithttps://t.co/itFm37pKsV
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 8, 2024
On Mar. 8, he was a Golden Knight…and no one outside of a select few within both organizations was the wiser until the deal was completed.
“I give credit to both organizations that it was kept internal,” McCrimmon said. “That’s how deals should be made.”
Hertl is considered “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from knee surgery, and should make his Vegas debut around the beginning of the playoffs.
“I give credit to both organizations that it was kept internal,” McCrimmon said. “That’s how deals should be made.” Ummm, its great if you are the acquiring team and the other bidders are late — or absent — from the party. It reminded me of this: Former Anaheim GM Brian Burke, “we made what we felt was a really outstanding offer the morning he got dealt, and we didn’t know that they had already committed to the trade with San Jose. But we stepped up in Anaheim and made what I considered to be a huge offer, and a better… Read more »
I have trouble imagining that many–if any–other teams would be looking to take on Hertl at his age, with that contract and his injury history, with the cap to consider–and if so, I doubt that they’d be willing to give up a very good prospect and an unprotected first. My guess is that even if the Sharks kept this deal quiet, they certainly had a sense of the league-wide interest (or lack thereof) in Hertl. But only the guys in that room can know for sure, which is what makes it tricky for us as fans in evaluating things like… Read more »
Speaking as a lonnng time hockey fan. This isn’t much of a surprise, you expect GM’s to be talking about deals to help their teams with other GM’s. It’s always a shock when a franchise player gets moved; but if Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky could be traded, than any player can.