SOURCE: Barabanov Trade to Rangers Fell Through Right Before Deadline

All signs pointed to Alexander Barabanov getting traded…and then, he wasn’t.

On Thursday, the eve of the Trade Deadline, Barabanov and Anthony Duclair were scratched for trade-related reasons, a sure sign that moves were in the cards.

Duclair was dealt before the San Jose Sharks’ match-up that night against the New York Islanders, but Barabanov sat and sat and sat, and the Trade Deadline passed on Friday at noon.

So what happened?

The Tomas Hertl trade happened. In a shocker, the Sharks sent their franchise icon to the hated Vegas Golden Knights. As part of the deal, San Jose used their last salary retention slot on Hertl, a salary retention slot that was meant for Barabanov.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said as much yesterday, on retaining on Hertl, “It definitely came into play today. Unfortunately, it might have knocked us out of maybe a deal.”

So what was that deal?

A source told San Jose Hockey Now that Barabanov was about to be dealt to the New York Rangers, before the Hertl shocker reached the finish line about 20 minutes away from the Trade Deadline.

What the San Jose Sharks would’ve got back from New York is unknown. The Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche, and Edmonton Oilers were also in the mix.

The playmaking winger has a $2.5 million AAV, which the Rangers apparently couldn’t fit without help.

Poor Barabanov.

The pending UFA, with no contract offer pending from the Sharks, spoke honestly about how badly he wanted to experience NHL playoff hockey.

When asked, on Thursday, how much he missed winning, the two-time Gagarin Cup champion, 29, couldn’t contain myself, “Oh my god, so much, so much. When I was 25, we won every year, the KHL Cup. Big games. World Championships, we didn’t win, but we have medals. I miss the playoffs and everything. It’s why I play hockey.”

The Rangers, leading the Metropolitan Division, are certainly contenders.

On the bright side for Barbie?

There were teams interested in him, despite his struggles so far this year, so a strong finish to this season, and he should be able to get himself to greener pastures this summer.