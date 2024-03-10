Connect with us

Ask William Eklund Anything!

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

What do you want to know about William Eklund?

San Jose Hockey Now subscribers, ask away!

The San Jose Sharks winger will take your questions in a special SJHN subscriber Q&A.

If you’re a SJHN subscriber, just drop your questions in the comments here — and I’ll ask William at least one of your questions. Let’s try to get all questions in by this THURSDAY night.

If you're not subscribing to San Jose Hockey Now yet, the annual price is just $29.99 (with code SHENG10). A monthly SJHN subscription is just $4.49.

If I may say, that’s a bargain price for the most complete San Jose Sharks coverage around: You won’t find more Sharks coverage elsewhere, including on-site coverage of Sharks road games and regular Barracuda coverage.

If it’s San Jose Sharks, you’re going to find it here.

Finally, last but certainly not least: Thanks to those of you who have been subscribing to San Jose Hockey Now and/or contributing to my Travel Tip Jar.

This exclusive Q&A is for you.

Thank you for subscribing!

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Anthony Gonzalez

What is the biggest European Football match you’ve attended and what do you think of the World Cup coming to North America

Alaskan_ice

William, I know your father played, how inspirational was he to you and how often do you talk to him about your game? Is he ever critical?
So glad to have you in San Jose.

Stephanie K

What’s your favourite part about living in North America? What from Sweden do you miss the most?

Stephanie K

Did you know Zetterlund before he came to San Jose or did you meet him here?

Blue Science

What’s your thought process when deciding to pass vs shoot. What are you looking for in the goalie’s positioning/movement, as well as the defense.

Bob D

Other than San Jose, favorite NHL rink or city so far, or least favorite?

Zeke

What area is the most important thing for you to work on for the remainder of this season and in this coming offseason?

Chris Dahlstrom

William what’s been the biggest adjustment for you in the NHL compared to the SHL besides the smaller ice? Would it be the travel or the way everything is set up on a day to day basis? Keep up the excellent work William!

_sharkzilla_

Are you more comfortable playing center or wing at the NHL level? Are you excited to possibly play on the same line with other young guys like Quentin Musty and Will Smith?

Rothgar

Who’s the leader of the Swedish Mafia here in San Jose?

With you, Zetts, Magnus & Peterson already here. Then Bystedt, Edstrom & Havelid on the way, there is quite a Swedish contingent coming to SJ.

Do you all know each other previously? Like from the Swedish National Junior teams?

rphillips19

What’s been your favorite hockey memory?

Who are your role models?

What do you like to do after games? Chipotle and Netflix?

timorous me

What’s your favorite football (soccer) team and are there any fun, heated rivalries amongst guys in the dressing room?

Lidia

Has your nickname Slippery Pete made an impression on how you think about playing hockey?

Katie M

I have a few questions, but feel free to pick whichever one if you only need one!

•what has been the best meal Zetterlund has cooked for you so far?

•Would you consider getting a dog in the future? If so, what kind and what would you name it?

•Favorite Road city

•Favorite trade you’ve made with a fan so far

•if you weren’t a hockey player what would you be doing as a career?

Joe Grizzle

Who is your celebrity crush?

