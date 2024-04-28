Connect with us

SJHN Daily: 6 More Possible Sharks Head Coach Candidates, Case for Don Granato

Published

1 hour ago

on

Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

San Jose Hockey Now offered 10 head coaching candidates for the San Jose Sharks job yesterday: Craig Berube, David Carle, Dean Evason, Gerard Gallant, Jay Pandolfo, Jay Woodcroft, Jeff Halpern, Joel Ward, Marco Sturm, and Todd McLellan.

Of course, the list of possibilities isn’t limited to that number.

Thoughts on 10 Possible Sharks’ Head Coach Candidates

On top of SJHN’s 10, the Mercury News and the Athletic offered their own lists. Some of the different names?

The Mercury News also suggested Mitch Love and Alain Nasreddine.

The Athletic also suggested Don Granato, Travis Green, and Ryan Warsofsky.

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic took some time to discuss Granato’s merits here.

“The Sharks are going to want a coach with the ability to teach young players and keep morale up in the face of many more losses to come,” he wrote.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Emergency Podcast!? That’s right! Keegan and Sheng discuss Mike Grier’s decision to fire David Quinn. Who shoulders more blame for the Sharks’ last place season: Grier or Quinn? What did they make of Grier’s media availability? All that and more!

REACTION: Quinn Fired!

William Eklund discusses a minor injury. Plus, Fabian Zetterlund brings him coffee.

Nico Sturm gets real about the Sharks season.

The 2024 Draft Lottery is on May 7. Macklin Celebrini, anybody?

Mikael Granlund and Mackenzie Blackwood led the 2023-24 Sharks in some key micro-stats.

The Sharks want goaltending coach Thomas Speer back.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

The Mercury News lists some potential head coaching candidates. The Athletic also offered a dozen names.

Don Granato a good fit for next Sharks coach?

How Luke and Sophia Kunin make the first NHL-PWHL marriage work.

Ex-San Jose Sharks enforcer Kurtis Gabriel discusses his mental health struggles:

Klim Kostin wears his old jersey at an Edmonton Oilers playoff game.

AROUND THE NHL…

Lindy Ruff introduced as the Buffalo Sabres head coach.

Ondrej Palat says he must be better to justify his contract.

Evan spotlights an underrated staff member from the Colorado Avalanche machine.

Kyle Okposo happy to be back in the playoffs.

Max Domi and Jeremy Swayman get into it during a TV timeout.

Young Utah hockey fans chant a potential team name.

Is this Brad Marchand narrative true or false?

Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Logan Thompson make obscure NHL history.

