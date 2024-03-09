Worst Day in Sharks’ History? Our Trade Deadline Reaction

Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights?!?

We react to all of the San Jose Sharks’ Trade Deadline moves, and talk about why we like the Hertl trade for the Golden Knights.

But before we get there, we talk about Logan Couture ruling himself out for the rest of the season, a perfect way to cap off perhaps the worst day in San Jose Sharks history. (1:12)

Sheng describes a surreal day around Sharks Ice.

We get in deep about the Hertl trade, both the on and off the ice implications and emotions. (13:43)

The Hertl trade, obviously, was the star of the show, but we also talked about all of the Sharks’ moves today and yesterday.

Why we had “no notes” for the Anthony Duclair trade? (51:45)

Keegan really liked the Kaapo Kahkonen trade: Why was it a sensible swap for Vitek Vanecek? (57:05)

Sheng’s favorite San Jose Sharks’ Trade Deadline move was Radim Simek for Klim Kostin. (1:08:15)

Why didn’t Nikita Okhotiuk pan out for the San Jose Sharks? (1:15:45)

Finally, we end with a thought about Devin Cooley. (1:20:45)

We grade the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 Trade Deadline. (1:24:25)

