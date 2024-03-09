San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Worst Day in Sharks’ History? Our Trade Deadline Reaction
Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights?!?
We react to all of the San Jose Sharks’ Trade Deadline moves, and talk about why we like the Hertl trade for the Golden Knights.
But before we get there, we talk about Logan Couture ruling himself out for the rest of the season, a perfect way to cap off perhaps the worst day in San Jose Sharks history. (1:12)
Sheng describes a surreal day around Sharks Ice.
We get in deep about the Hertl trade, both the on and off the ice implications and emotions. (13:43)
The Hertl trade, obviously, was the star of the show, but we also talked about all of the Sharks’ moves today and yesterday.
Why we had “no notes” for the Anthony Duclair trade? (51:45)
Keegan really liked the Kaapo Kahkonen trade: Why was it a sensible swap for Vitek Vanecek? (57:05)
Sheng’s favorite San Jose Sharks’ Trade Deadline move was Radim Simek for Klim Kostin. (1:08:15)
Why didn’t Nikita Okhotiuk pan out for the San Jose Sharks? (1:15:45)
Finally, we end with a thought about Devin Cooley. (1:20:45)
We grade the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 Trade Deadline. (1:24:25)
Not even close. Not getting the first pick and drafting Pat Falloon was the worst. That first round had a handful of HOFers and Sharks missed all of them. 2nd worst is the reverse sweep. Trading Hertl 2 years late barely makes top 10 worst IMO. Would have been nice to keep him but the salary space and 1st round picks are awesome for building the next great Sharks team. I expect them to make a move for a 23-25 year old stud or 2 and sign a couple more impactful vets.