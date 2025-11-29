San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #26: Desharnais Injury, Changes on Defense
LAS VEGAS — Vincent Desharnais is dealing with an injury.
“He’s been dealing with this here for a little bit, so gotta get it looked at,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about Desharnais’s day-to-day upper-body injury.
Desharnais missed Friday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks and will miss tonight’s tilt at the Vegas Golden Knights.
A Desharnais stint on IR could solve the Sharks’ current 12 forward-9 defensemen quagmire. San Jose has a five-game road trip beginning on Dec. 5 at the Dallas Stars, where they’ll probably need an extra forward.
San Jose Sharks (12-10-3)
It was a very optional skate this morning in Las Vegas. Only a half-dozen or so Sharks jumped on the ice.
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nick Leddy will return to the line-up, in place of Sam Dickinson and Vincent Iorio.
Warsofsky, as has been the norm this season, cited the back-to-back for scratching Dickinson. The 19-year-old defenseman has only played in one of the four back-to-backs so far this year.
Just Dickinson and Iorio stayed on the ice for extra work with Sharks’ assistant coaches, so these are real development days.
Lines should otherwise be the same, per Warsofsky:
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Gaudette
Kurashev-Dellandrea-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Klingberg
Leddy-Mukhamadullin
Nedeljkovic
Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8)
Carl Lindbom should start.
Barbashev—Eichel—Bowman
Holtz—Hertl—Dorofeyev
Marner—Howden—Stone
Reinhardt—Sissons—Kolesar
McNabb—Theodore
Hanifin—Whitecloud
Hutton—Korczak
— Hannah Kirkell (@h_kirk6) November 29, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is at 7 PM PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
The “roster to IR to conditioning stint to roster” pipeline continues …
and fwiw, a 3rd line with Marner and Stone is …. ummmm …. insane!!
Talk about a team that can roll lines against you.
Good lord that Vegas forward group is stacked.
No joke. The blue line is really good, too (even without Pietrangelo). As good as the Avs have been, if Vegas gets the goaltending right come the playoffs, they’ll have a really good shot at the Cup. fwiw, when I’ve advocated for Smith to C, giving the Sharks the potential of Smith, Misa and Celebrini down the middle, I’m thinking along the lines of what Vegas is doing now. Have so many talented lines that there will be mismatches. Its having players like Graf, chemistry sorts who’ll be effective on any line, helps make it happen. One elite talent, one… Read more »
Sheng, “very optional” is redundant! Optional is optional, the add of “very” doesn’t make it more optional! The English Minor in me had to say something.
You’re not wrong, but I added a little more context. They’ve had supposed optionals where everybody or almost everybody skated. Today, as I added, there were only a half-dozen or so Sharks on the ice. So “very” does add to it!
you do realize that responding to this was optional. maybe even very optional …
I wish I would’ve known that earlier! Back to Sheng, you are twisting yourself in knots to defend that usage. It is grammatically wrong and redundant. Now, don’t get me started on “very unique”.
Nah man, there’s unspoken degrees of how optional things are. Sheng does such a great job providing much needed Sharks coverage, and I think his experience and credentials earn him a pass when it comes to mis-phrasing or typos
If anyone deserves the nitpick, it’s the game of hockey. Optional skates aren’t actually optional for everyone, so it’s a misnomer. When they are truly optional (another redundant phrase), they require modification. In general, covering sports makes for some major grammatical challenges because the people who make up the rules and name stuff didn’t go to class.
“You can’t have some grace.”
Oh indeed, there a lot of grammatical abuses for sure or what was that old English class term, agreement between subject and predicate, some crap like that.
“Very optional” was a succinct way of conveying that this was not “optional but strongly recommended” as optional skates often are.
Then that’s the way it should have been written! “Strongly recommended” would’ve covered it with the obvious inference that it was optional. And as I noted above, you can go round and round with trying to use the correct verbiage. “Very optional” does not really equate with “optional but strongly recommended”. Let’s all move on to the Vegas game.
Klingberg with Ferraro is a pairing that gives me jitters—it just doesn’t seem like a good fit with this current, iffy mobility version of Klingberg post-hip problems (Ferraro needs someone who has the skating and puck skills to help him with zone exits), which is why I like Mukh with Mario even if they’re both left-shots.
Add in the B2B for Klingberg and this could definitely be a problem tonight, I’m afraid.
I’ve gotten to the point where I think its in the long term best interests to play the younger d-man more, and more frequently.
Whoever plays with those 3 is fine by me. If its Leddy, its because GMMG is giving hm a chance to show that he belongs on an NHL playoff roster and there’s a trade. Similarly with Klingberg. Neither is the future for this team. Mario and Liljegren might have a role longer term, but I’m not holding on to either if a respectable offer comes in. The only 2 I’d like to retain among the older group are Orlov and Desharnias. There are 3 d-men in the system who could be NHLers by next season: Pohlkamp, Cagnoni and Thompson. Its… Read more »