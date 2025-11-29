Preview/Lines #26: Desharnais Injury, Changes on Defense

LAS VEGAS — Vincent Desharnais is dealing with an injury.

“He’s been dealing with this here for a little bit, so gotta get it looked at,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about Desharnais’s day-to-day upper-body injury.

Desharnais missed Friday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks and will miss tonight’s tilt at the Vegas Golden Knights.

A Desharnais stint on IR could solve the Sharks’ current 12 forward-9 defensemen quagmire. San Jose has a five-game road trip beginning on Dec. 5 at the Dallas Stars, where they’ll probably need an extra forward.

San Jose Sharks (12-10-3)

It was a very optional skate this morning in Las Vegas. Only a half-dozen or so Sharks jumped on the ice.

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nick Leddy will return to the line-up, in place of Sam Dickinson and Vincent Iorio.

Warsofsky, as has been the norm this season, cited the back-to-back for scratching Dickinson. The 19-year-old defenseman has only played in one of the four back-to-backs so far this year.

Just Dickinson and Iorio stayed on the ice for extra work with Sharks’ assistant coaches, so these are real development days.

Lines should otherwise be the same, per Warsofsky:

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Gaudette

Kurashev-Dellandrea-Graf

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Klingberg

Leddy-Mukhamadullin

Nedeljkovic

Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8)

Carl Lindbom should start.

Barbashev—Eichel—Bowman

Holtz—Hertl—Dorofeyev

Marner—Howden—Stone

Reinhardt—Sissons—Kolesar McNabb—Theodore

Hanifin—Whitecloud

Hutton—Korczak — Hannah Kirkell (@h_kirk6) November 29, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is at 7 PM PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.