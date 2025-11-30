Celebrini, Warsofsky Still Not Sure Why Sharks Star Received Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

LAS VEGAS — “It’s a non-issue.”

That’s what San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, and how both he and center Macklin Celebrini see Celebrini’s double-minor penalty on Friday versus the Vancouver Canucks.

1:24 left, 3-2 San Jose Sharks’ lead, Celebrini was called for cross-checking Filip Hronek, then given an unsportsmanlike conduct by the officials.

A day later, both Celebrini and Warsofsky were still not sure why the young San Jose Sharks star was given the extra two.

“I didn’t agree with the call,” Celebrini told San Jose Hockey Now. “I certainly don’t believe that what I said before the box deserved [an extra penalty]. I didn’t swear, I didn’t come at them.”

“It’s not like it was over the top. He didn’t swear. I asked the ref if he swore,” Warsofsky said of Celebrini’s initial reaction to the cross-checking penalty. “We didn’t agree with the [initial] call. I thought it was a little weak to give him an extra two.”

This was the explanation that Warsofsky got for the unsportsmanlike conduct: “[The ref] did say he didn’t like how we pointed, to be honest.”