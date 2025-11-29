SJHN Daily: Smith’s Banana Bread Thanksgiving Hit, Celebrini Jr. Shark Pics

On Thursday night, the San Jose Sharks had their annual Thanksgiving dinner, which was hosted by Tyler Toffoli and his wife, Cat.

Ahead of the dinner, Ryan Reaves revealed that he had been tasked with carving the turkey. Meanwhile, Cat Toffoli shared on her Instagram story that the most popular dish was Will Smith’s chocolate chip banana bread.

Smith and Collin Graf were excited by the prospect of a “turducken” heading into the dinner, however their opinion on the three-bird mashup remains unknown at this time. On that note though, Tyler Toffoli was not happy with his turducken attempt:

Saw Toffoli as he walked into the SAP Center this morning. Asked him how the turducken went. He says not well and it’s the last time he’ll try that again 😂 #SJSharks https://t.co/LbbFhbVxMF — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) November 28, 2025

Cat Toffoli also shared a group photo taken during the dinner:

The San Jose Sharks also shared their thoughts on the best, and worst, Thanksgiving foods:

Hoping you get to eat all your favorite dishes today. Happy Thanksgiving, Sharks fans. 🦃🍽️ pic.twitter.com/P16b99TD1s — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 27, 2025

