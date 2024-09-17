Sharks Training Camp Roster Released

There are no big surprises with the San Jose Sharks’ training camp roster.

Check out the full roster here.

Captain Logan Couture, still nursing a deep groin injury, is on the roster. We’ll see if he actually hits the ice on Thursday.

All the star prospects, from Macklin Celebrini to Will Smith to Quentin Musty to Yaroslav Askarov, should be there.

There isn’t much in way of tryouts, no big-name PTO’s. Forwards Nathan Pilling and Julius Sumpf, and goalie Dawson Cowan, who all participated in the recent Rookie Faceoff, are also training camp tryouts.

The only unfamiliar name to San Jose Sharks fans might be tryout Ivan Lodnia. The winger is a 2017 Minnesota Wild third-round pick and played for the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays last year, posting six goals and 19 assists in 30 games. He did play for new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22.

All practices and scrimmages are open to the public, all details here.