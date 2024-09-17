BREAKING: Alan Hoshida Takes Over as Sharks Pregame, Postgame Host

NBC Sports California has named Alan Hoshida as its new host for San Jose Sharks’ gameday coverage.

Hoshida will lead Sharks Pregame Live and Sharks Postgame Live, which will air before and after Sharks broadcasts on NBC Sports California.

Gilroy native Hoshida has more than 13 years of experience covering sports on TV.

The life-long San Jose Sharks fan started his career as a sports intern at NBC Sports California and Bay Area in 2010, after graduating from San Francisco State University with a broadcast journalism degree.

He also spent three years as a sports reporter at KHON-TV in Honolulu and was also in production positions at NBC Sports California and Bay Area for over three years.

“Alan is a skilled professional with a passion for hockey, who also happens to be lifelong Sharks fan with deep roots in Northern California,” Matt Murphy, President & General Manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, said in a company press release. “We are pleased to welcome Alan back to have him join our talented cast of experts and insiders to deliver complete Sharks coverage surrounding games this season.”

Hoshida, who appeared on Sharks gameday shows last season, will be joined on Pregame and Postgame Live by analysts Ted Ramey, Nick Nollenberger, and Mark Smith. San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle will also participate in shows as an analyst.

On the TV game broadcast, the duo of play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn and fan favorite color commentator Drew Remenda are teaming up on a regular basis once again.

Hoshida replaces the popular Brodie Brazil, long-time Sharks and Oakland A’s gameday host, who had been with the network since 2009.