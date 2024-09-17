San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Alan Hoshida Takes Over as Sharks Pregame, Postgame Host
NBC Sports California has named Alan Hoshida as its new host for San Jose Sharks’ gameday coverage.
Hoshida will lead Sharks Pregame Live and Sharks Postgame Live, which will air before and after Sharks broadcasts on NBC Sports California.
Gilroy native Hoshida has more than 13 years of experience covering sports on TV.
The life-long San Jose Sharks fan started his career as a sports intern at NBC Sports California and Bay Area in 2010, after graduating from San Francisco State University with a broadcast journalism degree.
He also spent three years as a sports reporter at KHON-TV in Honolulu and was also in production positions at NBC Sports California and Bay Area for over three years.
“Alan is a skilled professional with a passion for hockey, who also happens to be lifelong Sharks fan with deep roots in Northern California,” Matt Murphy, President & General Manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, said in a company press release. “We are pleased to welcome Alan back to have him join our talented cast of experts and insiders to deliver complete Sharks coverage surrounding games this season.”
Hoshida, who appeared on Sharks gameday shows last season, will be joined on Pregame and Postgame Live by analysts Ted Ramey, Nick Nollenberger, and Mark Smith. San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle will also participate in shows as an analyst.
On the TV game broadcast, the duo of play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn and fan favorite color commentator Drew Remenda are teaming up on a regular basis once again.
Hoshida replaces the popular Brodie Brazil, long-time Sharks and Oakland A’s gameday host, who had been with the network since 2009.
Honestly not much you can do, but canning Brodie was a terrible choice. He must have asked for too much money, or something, because he was a staple for 15-years, roughly.
This guy could be good, but not a fan of the Brody move.
If we had to lose Brodie, it’s at least nice to get another guy with true local roots.
My feelings exactly – glad Hoshida’s a local and Sharks fan
He has big shoes to fill but I am willing to give him a chance. In my opinion, Brodie was fired more due to the A’s situation, but I really don’t know.
Loved Brodie but my kid said he’s “cringe” so maybe it’s a move for the younger generation. He does have nice hair. 🤣
Easier to be cringe when the team is, well, cringe …
5 straight years of bad hockey doesn’t make for good TV.
Gotta think Brodie’s getting terminated had to do with the Sharks being bad — making pre and post game shows ‘can miss’ TV. Really tough to make good TV when the team is losing so much. He was doing some heavy lifting and deserved credit, not blame.
I’ve appreciated the people who stick with the team in good times and bad. Terminating him deprived Brodie the chance to be part of this Sharks team on an upswing. Which just doesn’t feel right.
He was terminated by NBC, not the Sharks.
I understand that. A bad Sharks team led to (most likely) very low ratings. Which is a problem. Feels like Brodie was the fall-guy for that.
This hopefully will be fine, at worst, and certainly better than some alternatives would’ve been.
I am left wondering a bit about the studio analysts, though. Sheng only mentioned Ramey, Nollenberger, and Mark Smith here. Only one of those guys is actually an analyst, though. Nothing against Ramey and Nollenberger but anytime they were on there was basically no point in even watching.
I certainly hope there will be more guys involved (Demers, please!), or they’ll just occasionally fill in for Smitty.
The rotating group of analysts (Hannan was also in the group) didn’t have much to work with. The on-ice product was both bad and uninteresting. Being the 5th consecutive poor season only added to the problem.
Doubt the upcoming season will be good in terms of wins and losses, but at least it might feel different as there is, at long last, reason for hope.