Our Sharks Rookie Faceoff Reaction!

This week on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, we discuss all the standouts from the San Jose Sharks’ dominant performance at the Rookie Faceoff tournament this past weekend. How did the likes of Quentin Musty, Macklin Celebrini, Luca Cagnoni and Will Smith fare against other teams’ top prospects? Find out this week! (06:20)

But before all that, we have some news! There’s a new host at NBC for Sharks pre- and post games, longtime San Jose Sharks fan Alan Hoshida. (02:55)

We talked about the defense first, then the forwards for this week’s Rookie Faceoff:

Defenseman:

-Luca Cagnoni (06:20)

-Sam Dickinson (20:35)

– Artem Guryev (25:35)

– Braden Hache (26:45)

– Gannon Laroque and Valtteri Pulli (31:00)

Forwards:

-Nolan Burke (37:07)

-Ethan Cardwell (40:40)

-Macklin Celebrini (47:35)

-Collin Graf (54:02)

-Kasper Halttunen (56:35)

-Quentin Musty (1:02:45)

-Will Smith (1:16:15)

-Carson Wetsch (1:23:35)

Thanks for listening, San Jose Sharks fans!

