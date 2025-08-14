SJHN Daily: Billie Eilish Reps Sharks, Celebrini & Misa Practice Updates

Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to rep the San Jose Sharks.

The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter wore a Sharks cap in a recent Instagram post.

It’s San Jose Hockey Now’s understanding that Eilish acquired the cap when she performed at SAP Center recently. Eilish also has a rescue pit bull named Shark.

Eilish isn’t publicly known to be a hockey fan, but the Sharks iconography may be what spoke to her about the hat. No matter why she likes it, the Sharks organization is clearly thrilled.

We're currently Happier Than Ever ☺️ pic.twitter.com/DqLfCneGj4 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 12, 2025

The NHL ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers in an arbitration case with center Ryan Johansen.

A potential surgery for Matthew Tkachuk would leave him out for 2-3 months.

How did various NHL teams interact with Taylor Swift’s next album announcement?

The Ottawa Senators are moving toward building a new arena.

Serge Savard speaks very highly of Lane Hutson.

Chad Ruhwedel announced his retirement.

Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau announce foundation honoring Johnny and Matthew on “Good Morning America”.