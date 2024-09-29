Good Injury News for Askarov, Eklund, Other Sharks

Good injury news for the San Jose Sharks.

William Eklund (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), and Matt Benning (lower body), who all missed practice on Friday, all returned on Sunday.

The San Jose Sharks took Saturday off.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky had said that Eklund, Granlund, and Benning all had just “little injuries”, and that appears to be the case.

Even better news, there’s a ray of light for Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), who have all been out with day-to-day injuries since the beginning of training camp.

Earlier in the week, Warsofsky described a two-step process for the trio to return to game action, first, skating on their own, second, a return to practice.

Mukhamadullin, Askarov, and Vlasic have yet to do either.

But Warsofsky believes they about to hit the ice again.

“I would say early this week,” he said on Sunday.

The clock is ticking for the trio to be ready by the San Jose Sharks’ opening night on Oct. 10.

But it’s good to hear that they should be taking a big first step toward that soon.