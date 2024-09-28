‘Let Mack be Mack’: Sharks Impressed by Celebrini’s Work Ethic

Nico Sturm said out loud what everybody is thinking about Macklin Celebrini.

“Down the road, he’ll be wearing a letter here in this organization,” the 2022 Stanley Cup winner said.

Celebrini is showing why, just one week into San Jose Sharks training camp.

It’s not just because he was the No. 1 pick of the San Jose Sharks at the 2024 Draft. It’s not just because of his potentially game-changing skill.

It starts off the ice.

“He’s hungry. He’s motivated,” Ty Dellandrea said. “We see him working on stuff all the time in the gym.”

San Jose Sharks’ alternate captain Mario Ferraro echoed Dellandrea: “Just by the brief little workouts that we’ve done here, you can see how hard he works.”

Celebrini actually reminds Matt Benning of a former Edmonton Oilers teammate.

“Connor [McDavid] was one of the hardest- working guys that I’ve played with. And the short stint that I’ve seen of Mack, he’s a hard worker. Very self-driven,” Benning, who played with McDavid from 2016 to 2020, said. “I think the self-driven part of it is what I see the most between the two. The humbleness between them both.”