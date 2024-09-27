Eklund, Granlund & Benning Miss Practice With Injuries

Three more San Jose Sharks players have day-to-day injuries.

William Eklund, Matt Benning, and Mikael Granlund all missed practice on Friday.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky labeled them all day-to-day, Eklund with an upper-body injury, Benning and Granlund with lower-body injuries.

“Little injuries, I would put it that way,” Warsofsky said. “Not too concerned.”

He added that there’s no concern with these players missing opening night on Oct. 10 because of these injuries.

They could also be back on the ice a lot sooner.

That said, these are injuries to some key San Jose Sharks players: Granlund and Eklund could be first-line forwards, and Benning could be a top-four defenseman.

Notably, Granlund was on the wing at practice on Thursday, next to top prospect Will Smith. Mitchell Russell filled in for Granlund today. Eklund and Benning played against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, and showed no signs of distress. So there could be an element of maintenance here too.

“Just wear and tear over the training camp. Nothing real to pinpoint it on. It’s been a tough training camp,” Warsofsky said.

Regardless, the Sharks need them back, and fast.

San Jose is already coping with day-to-day injuries to goalie Yaroslav Askarov, and defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Askarov, Mukhamadullin, and Vlasic have yet to hit the ice for training camp.