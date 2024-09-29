Sharks Make Another Round of Roster Cuts, Send First-Round Pick to Barracuda

The San Jose Sharks have made a third round of roster cuts.

This time, some more prominent names are leaving main training camp.

As first reported by the Mercury News, San Jose Hockey Now can confirm that Filip Bystedt, Georgi Romanov, Jake Furlong, Tristen Robins, and Brandon Coe have been sent to the San Jose Barracuda.

2022 first-round pick Filip Bystedt, in his first full pro season in North America, will look to build off his solid AHL audition last year.

2022 fifth-rounder Jake Furlong impressed in his lone preseason appearance, a triumphant return from season-ending shoulder surgery last year.

https://x.com/sheng_peng/status/1839528595984986229?s=46&t=2cVTJeaprsg3BIzJ5FhoPA

Georgi Romanov, signed a free agent last summer, was perhaps the No. 1 star of the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 OT preseason victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Warsofsky was effusive in his praise post-game.

https://x.com/sheng_peng/status/1839773411482186014?s=46&t=2cVTJeaprsg3BIzJ5FhoPA

2020 second-round pick Tristen Robins scored a goal in Thursday’s tilt. After an injury-plagued campaign last year, this is a big year for the center man to reassert his status as a top prospect.

2020 fourth-round pick Brandon Coe, on a one-year prove-it contract this season, will look to harness his impressive size and speed in the AHL.

This leaves the San Jose Sharks with 44 players on the roster. Keep in mind that Logan Couture and Igor Chernyshov are both out with long-term injuries. Also, goalie Yaroslav Askarov, and defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, all out with short-term injuries, have yet to participate in camp.

The Sharks are scheduled to skate in two practice groups on Monday.