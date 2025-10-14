Sharks’ Halloween Party: Who Wore What? Players’ Favorite Costumes?

Temperatures are dropping, leaves are falling, and Halloween is just a couple of weeks away. The San Jose Sharks kicked off the spooky season by hosting their annual Halloween party on Sunday.

Last year, the costumes were highlighted by Mario and McKenna Ferraro’s “Beetlejuice” costumes and Macklin Celebrini’s matching Oktoberfest costumes with Will Smith.

This time around, the San Jose Sharks took it to another level.

Celebrini and Smith once again teamed up for their costumes, this time with a “Dumb and Dumber” approach. Celebrini wore Lloyd Christmas’s orange suit, while Smith dressed as Harry Dunne. Ty Dellandrea, dressed as Talladega Nights’ Ricky Bobby, joined them to film a viral TikTok.

Cat and Tyler Toffoli dressed as Sarah and Winifred Sanderson from 1993’s “Hocus Pocus”. They also took two of the San Jose Sharks’ rookies under their wing, as Michael Misa was Mary Sanderson and Sam Dickinson was Billy Butcherson. Smith’s favorite costume was Dickinson’s.

Toffoli and young San Jose Sharks‘ Smith, Misa, and Dickinson spoke to SJHN about their get-ups

John Klingberg and his wife joined the 90’s nostalgia, dressing as a T-Rex and Dr. Ellie Sattler from “Jurassic Park.” That was Alex Nedeljkovic’s favorite costume.

The Ferraros took an ironic approach this year, as McKenna was Mario from the “Super Mario” franchise, and Mario was Princess Peach.

Alex and Felicia Wennberg both went with a classic “Spiderman” approach, Alex as Miles Morales and Felicia as a classic Peter Parker.

Adam and Micaela Gaudette went with a modern approach, representing Mystery Saja and Rumi from “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Yaroslav Askarov and his wife Alexandra dressed as Lilo and Stitch.

Meanwhile, the Goodrows and Reaveses drew inspiration from “The Office.” Barclay Goodrow dressed as Dwight Schrute while his wife was Michael Scott. Ryan Reaves was Stanley Hudson, while his wife was Meredith Palmer.

Vincent Desharnais dressed as Mr. Clean, which Dickinson claimed was his favorite, though Desharnais listening nearby might’ve been a factor.

Finally, multiple Sharks represented some classic cartoons. Shakir Mukhamadullin was Sully from Monsters Inc, Timothy Liljegren was Fred from “Scooby Doo”, and Alex Nedeljkovic was Bugs Bunny.

SJHN will try to figure out William Eklund, Jeff Skinner, Philipp Kurashev, Dmitry Orlov, Collin Graf, and Nick Leddy’s costumes on Tuesday.