Preview/Lines #3: Orlov Has No Grudge Against Canes, Why Scratch Graf?

The Carolina Hurricanes’ vaunted forecheck will be a problem tonight.

It’s a forecheck that Dmitry Orlov, signed as a free agent by the San Jose Sharks from Carolina this past off-season, knows too well.

“Everybody knows how Carolina plays, but it’s hard because they pressure everywhere,” Orlov said.

The 34-year-old, inked to a two-year, $13 million agreement, did not leave the Canes seeing eye-to-eye with the team.

In an interview with RG.org over the summer, Dmitry Orlov shared that he felt under-utilized by Carolina in his two seasons there.

That’s now water under the bridge though for Orlov.

“It’s no friends on the ice, but off-ice, we’re all good,” the Russian rearguard said about his former mates. “It was a good two years. It’s didn’t work out…We move on.”

In both seasons that Orlov was there, Carolina was a Cup contender, making the second round in 2024, and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025.

Orlov preferred to focus on that, instead of holding a grudge.

“I’m not worried about that,” he said. “If I was gonna look at it that way, it’s kind of a young kid [would] think like that.”

So what do the Sharks have to do better than they did against a strong Anaheim Ducks’ forecheck on Saturday? San Jose lost 7-6 in OT, but the score was closer than actual possession, as Anaheim outshot them 43-23.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky stated that the team has to be more connected and predictable on the breakout, have more poise and execute better.

It’s hockey-speak, but Orlov agreed.

“We just need to be more calm and patient with the puck. Make right decisions when you have to chip it or high-flip it or keep it,” he said. “Not [just] try to chuck it somewhere to make sure it’s not my puck and not make a mistake.”

Warsofsky believes his current de facto No. 1 defenseman — Orlov leads the Sharks with 21:49 ATOI — has more to give, as he gets comfortable with his new surroundings.

“We like him here with our group,” Warsofsky said. “Experienced guy. He leaves it all out there. He competes hard…Below the goal line, he can end plays pretty quickly. He’s gets in there. He’s physical.”

The bench boss has also liked Orlov off the ice: “He’s doing the things that we’ve asked. Works hard. He’s in the gym, he’s in the meetings. He’s prepared. He’s been good fit for us.”

“You leave your soul to the team you play for,” Orlov said. “So right now, it’s a new chapter in my life with a new team.”

San Jose Sharks (0-0-2)

Michael Misa will make his NHL debut. Alex Nedeljkovic will draw the start.

Misa will center Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea. San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky thinks Dellandrea can help Misa on faceoffs, defensively, and with pace.

“We need someone to take faceoffs on our penalty kill on the right side there. [Dellandrea has been] skating. He’s been engaged. His details have been really good,” Warsofsky said. “Get some pace to [his game] too. It’ll be a big thing tonight is the pace of the game is gonna be pretty high. Delly, having that pace, hopefully, will push Mis to having that pace as well.”

This is how the Sharks will line up:

Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli

Skinner-Wennberg-Smith

Kurashev-Misa-Dellandrea

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves

Ferraro-Orlov

Leddy-Liljegren

Dickinson-Klingberg

Nedeljkovic

Collin Graf, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Vincent Desharnais will sit.

Why scratch Graf?

“Our fourth line has been really good, so didn’t want to touch that. Obviously, want to get Mis in there,” Warsofsky said. “It’s not like Graffer has been playing horrible, by any means. It’s more, like to see a little bit more conviction out of his game, playing along the inside, finishing checks. Don’t expect him ever to be a guy, puts guys into the boards, and breaks the glass. But we need a little bit more conviction out of him.”

The San Jose Sharks’ bench boss added: “Good on the penalty kill, so we’re gonna miss him in that area. But again, early in the season, we don’t want to keep guys out too long here.”

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0)

Brandon Bussi will start.

Check out NHL.com for their projected Canes’ lines.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.