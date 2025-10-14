San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #3: Orlov Has No Grudge Against Canes, Why Scratch Graf?
The Carolina Hurricanes’ vaunted forecheck will be a problem tonight.
It’s a forecheck that Dmitry Orlov, signed as a free agent by the San Jose Sharks from Carolina this past off-season, knows too well.
“Everybody knows how Carolina plays, but it’s hard because they pressure everywhere,” Orlov said.
The 34-year-old, inked to a two-year, $13 million agreement, did not leave the Canes seeing eye-to-eye with the team.
In an interview with RG.org over the summer, Dmitry Orlov shared that he felt under-utilized by Carolina in his two seasons there.
That’s now water under the bridge though for Orlov.
“It’s no friends on the ice, but off-ice, we’re all good,” the Russian rearguard said about his former mates. “It was a good two years. It’s didn’t work out…We move on.”
In both seasons that Orlov was there, Carolina was a Cup contender, making the second round in 2024, and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025.
Orlov preferred to focus on that, instead of holding a grudge.
“I’m not worried about that,” he said. “If I was gonna look at it that way, it’s kind of a young kid [would] think like that.”
So what do the Sharks have to do better than they did against a strong Anaheim Ducks’ forecheck on Saturday? San Jose lost 7-6 in OT, but the score was closer than actual possession, as Anaheim outshot them 43-23.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky stated that the team has to be more connected and predictable on the breakout, have more poise and execute better.
It’s hockey-speak, but Orlov agreed.
“We just need to be more calm and patient with the puck. Make right decisions when you have to chip it or high-flip it or keep it,” he said. “Not [just] try to chuck it somewhere to make sure it’s not my puck and not make a mistake.”
Warsofsky believes his current de facto No. 1 defenseman — Orlov leads the Sharks with 21:49 ATOI — has more to give, as he gets comfortable with his new surroundings.
“We like him here with our group,” Warsofsky said. “Experienced guy. He leaves it all out there. He competes hard…Below the goal line, he can end plays pretty quickly. He’s gets in there. He’s physical.”
The bench boss has also liked Orlov off the ice: “He’s doing the things that we’ve asked. Works hard. He’s in the gym, he’s in the meetings. He’s prepared. He’s been good fit for us.”
“You leave your soul to the team you play for,” Orlov said. “So right now, it’s a new chapter in my life with a new team.”
San Jose Sharks (0-0-2)
Michael Misa will make his NHL debut. Alex Nedeljkovic will draw the start.
Misa will center Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea. San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky thinks Dellandrea can help Misa on faceoffs, defensively, and with pace.
“We need someone to take faceoffs on our penalty kill on the right side there. [Dellandrea has been] skating. He’s been engaged. His details have been really good,” Warsofsky said. “Get some pace to [his game] too. It’ll be a big thing tonight is the pace of the game is gonna be pretty high. Delly, having that pace, hopefully, will push Mis to having that pace as well.”
This is how the Sharks will line up:
Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli
Skinner-Wennberg-Smith
Kurashev-Misa-Dellandrea
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves
Ferraro-Orlov
Leddy-Liljegren
Dickinson-Klingberg
Nedeljkovic
Collin Graf, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Vincent Desharnais will sit.
Why scratch Graf?
“Our fourth line has been really good, so didn’t want to touch that. Obviously, want to get Mis in there,” Warsofsky said. “It’s not like Graffer has been playing horrible, by any means. It’s more, like to see a little bit more conviction out of his game, playing along the inside, finishing checks. Don’t expect him ever to be a guy, puts guys into the boards, and breaks the glass. But we need a little bit more conviction out of him.”
The San Jose Sharks’ bench boss added: “Good on the penalty kill, so we’re gonna miss him in that area. But again, early in the season, we don’t want to keep guys out too long here.”
Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0)
Brandon Bussi will start.
Check out NHL.com for their projected Canes’ lines.
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sharks have 7 players on the roster with under 100 games of NHL experience: Graf, Mukh, Smith, Celebrini, Misa, Dickinson, Askarov (Afanasyev might have been 8, but he went on waivers today). That’s 30% of the roster. It’ll take Warsofsky some time to sort it all out. Really, the only one of the 7 with a clear cut role is Macklin. I’d much prefer Smith play center and he may wind up there at some point. Also think he’ll develop more if he’s not on Macklin’s line. It isn’t clear which side Mukh’s gonna play, let alone which pairing. We’re… Read more »
I’m not concerned about Graf’s total games played at the end of the year. Playing Reaves and benching Graf against a team that plays like Carolina is a worrisome philosophical choice. Warsofsky is a good coach, I hope he doesn’t overthink his way out of a job. He could do to subscribe to your under react philosophy.
Feels like a little bit of an overreaction at game 2.
Any insight as to why Muk is sitting again?
DNP – Dumbass Coach
Just before the season began, I mentioned I’ve still got my eye on the Sharks getting Rasmus Dahlin.
Well, just 3 games into the season and things are shaking in Buffalo.
Here’s a video covering the happenings and discussing the trade issues for Tage Thompson, Dahlin and Alex Tuch. I’d prioritize Dahlin, but Thompson would be a huge get. Credible sorts Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman are quoted in this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=th7oLcq90Rc
32 thoughts from when Buffalo was 0-2. Now 0-3. The Sabres discussion begins at 4 minute mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uviXSza8Cg
We can hope. Like I said, whenever I come to town I’m buying you a drink if Dahlin gets traded to the Sharks!😜🤑
So, still letting weak play by veterans go unpunished and sit the young guys that need to play to develop. Awesome. Did I mention we’re probably going to get beaten silly by Carolina with that sad lineup in place. Well, that’s going to be definitely earned but at least something will be.
fwiw, I don’t really like the Misa line.
If Misa hits as expected, he;’s going to be on lines with pretty high end players. Neither Kurashev or Dellandrea are that.
I’d prefer to see him on a line with Eklund or Smith, the sorts of guys who’ll belong on Misa’s wing over the longer term. A Misa-Toffoli-Eklund line seems more appropriate.
But I;d be good with a Dellandrea (or Graf)-Misa-Toffoli line. I can live with one complimentary winger if the other guy is legit top-6 talent.
First game in, let him get the jitters out in a more protected spot in the lineup. I think you are spot on with where he should get the rest of his 9 games though.
I think you’re selling Kurashev short based on what he’s shown so far.
Not convinced Kurashev is a top-6 talent. Convinced that Eklund is, Convinced Toffoli is.
That’s ok, neither is Misa at this very moment.😉
lol! Great minds or you couldn’t think of anything better to say so your slumming with me.😜🤣
i think you’re selling Kurashev short.
Oh yeah god forbid you disrupt that fourth line to keep your best PKer in the lineup.
Reaves is probably a 50 game player getting 6-7 minutes a night. Scratching him is going to happen in the normal course of events. Not sure why he isn’t scratched this game, but I’m going to underreact …
He’s got a lot of miles on him and a lot of things that don’t work like they used to (he said that in an interview over the summer).
Graf is part of the future, don’t worry. Sharks have to play the new guys they got to build the value up for trade in a few months. Got to give anyone with an expiring deal the rope to play lots of minutes, like we did with Walman, Granlund, Ceci etc. Ease the new guys in. Better to have them hungry to play. Keep that carrot out. Get them ready. They will get it soon enough. The absolute optimization of the lineup game to game is not the goal. This is still developmental year with no playoff expectations for the… Read more »
Agree.
Except for turning this into a winning team — at least this season.
Pretty sure he doesn’t mean this season.🙂
Scratching Graf, don’t like it. Sit one of the old guys like Goodrow, he has no offense. I like Goody but he is not the player he used to be.
Overreaction on your part, it’s game three. And Goodrow has been good, surprisingly sprightly and engaged thru the first two games.
Sheng or someone else with knowledge of how these pregame availabilities work:
Do you get to ask follow up questions? There are several obvious ones that I would love to know the answer to:
If there is one thing you can say about an undrafted guy who made himself into a useful NHL player by 22 years old, it’s that you need more conviction from him.