Sharks’ Halloween Party: Misa & Dickinson Talk “Hocus Pocus”, Smith on “Dumb and Dumber” With Celebrini

Tyler Toffoli says his wife Cat is a big “Hocus Pocus” fan.

That explains his Halloween costume: Cat, Tyler, and housemate Michael Misa dressed up as the Sanderson Witches from the 1993 children’s classic.

Fellow San Jose Sharks rookie Sam Dickinson also participated, as “Hocus Pocus” zombie Billy Butcherson.

So how did the Toffolis get Misa and Dickinson in full costume and make-up?

“It was pretty easy. Just said put this on,” Toffoli told San Jose Hockey Now. “Things kind of came together pretty quickly.”

“They just told me I was gonna be Mary,” Misa confirmed, about depicting Mary Sanderson, whose special skill in the film is smelling out children.

“Just showed up and that was the costume,” Dickinson said.

“I wasn’t a big fan of the make-up,” Misa smiled. “It was fine. I had to go with it.”

People listen to you when you’re the alternate captain!

“I actually had no clue what the movie was,” 2007-born Misa said. “The night before, I had to watch it with them. I kind of liked it. It was good.”

“He was saying,” 2006-born Dickinson deadpanned. “He just forgot to invite me over to watch it.”

Misa laughed when told that he actually has a passing resemblance to the film’s hero, Max Dennison: “There’s a couple different costumes I could have done, but the three witches were cool.”

Also going viral from the San Jose Sharks’ Halloween party…“Dumb and Dumber”?

2005-born Will Smith reported that he and 2006-born Macklin Celebrini had watched the 1994 comedy classic before.

Smith says he and Celebrini saw the Jim Carrey film coming up in their social media feeds, which inspired them to dress up as characters Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne.

So how did they choose which, um, dimwit to dress up as?

“The hair color,” Smith said, of his going with the Jeff Daniels’s character, “Harry has more blonde hair.”

Smith also confirmed that his new TikTok account name “wcpsmrc” stands for his and Celebrini’s full names, Will Charles Patrick Smith and Macklin Richard Celebrini.

“We were just joking around with that. We did our initials,” Smith said. “Thought it was funny.”

Anyway, it was another classic San Jose Sharks’ Halloween party in the books. While Halloween isn’t for almost three weeks, the Sharks are basically going on the road from Oct. 16 to 27, save for one home appearance, so now’s as good a time as any.

“It’s always nice to have a good time together,” Toffoli said. “We get the time on the road, but it’s good to get the wives and girlfriends involved too. And seems like everybody had a good time.”