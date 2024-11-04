Sharks Halloween Party 2024: Who Had the Best Costume?

The San Jose Sharks got to celebrate Halloween twice.

On actual Halloween night, they topped the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2, led by Will Smith’s first two NHL goals.

And on Sunday, a rare night so far this season without a game the next day, the San Jose Sharks held their Halloween party.

There’s no big group costume picture yet, but here’s what has come out on social media.

Here are my personal top-three (that I’ve seen).

Alternate captain Mario Ferraro and fiancée McKenna conjure up “Beetlejuice”…more pics here!

Cody and Jamie Ceci lean on another comedy movie franchise, as Dr. Evil and Mini-Me from “Austin Powers”.

San Jose Sharks prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are cute in matching Oktoberfest costumes. Alex and Felicia Wennberg’s baby makes it cuteness overload!

We haven’t seen all the costumes — Givani Smith, for example, said he had a sweet soldier get-up — but here’s what else is out there.

Tyler and Cat Toffoli welcome you to Jurassic Park.

Fabian Zetterlund and Timothy Liljegren are “Ghostbusters”, while William Eklund is Slimer.

Nico Sturm is in the background, channeling Ricky Bobby from “Talladega Nights”. Ty Dellandrea makes an appearance here too.

“Hole in one” has a sweet double meaning, as Carl and Wilma Grundstrom have their first baby on the way.

Henry Thrun and girlfriend Leyla are looking “incredible”!

No Alex pics, but it looks like his better half Felicia is “Sesame Street” staple Ernie, meaning there’s a Alex Wennberg Bert pic out there.

Finally!

Mack and Will crash the Sharks girls’ group pic!