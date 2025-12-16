Warsofsky Shares Smith, Kurashev Injury Timelines

Ryan Warsofsky gave Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev injury updates.

Both San Jose Sharks wingers were placed on IR yesterday, meaning that they’re out for at least this upcoming three-game homestand.

Kurashev looks like he’ll be out for longer than that: Warsofsky labeled the winger’s upper-body injury week-to-week.

As for Smith, there appears to be some hope that he’ll be available to play his next eligible game on Dec. 23 at the Vegas Golden Knights? But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Warsofsky said Smith would be re-evaluated on Monday, Dec. 22.

“Smitty will be out through the week. He’ll get re-evaluated on Monday,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said. “Shevy’s week-to-week here, little bit longer.”

That said, Warsofsky was unclear when asked about the possibility of surgery for Smith: “I don’t think we’re there yet.”

We’ll have to clarify what that means: Does that mean Smith could still have surgery or that they’re fairly certain that the injury isn’t severe enough for that?

So it’s still wait-and-see if Smith has a more serious injury than the best-case scenario of just a one-week absence.

“We’ll look on Monday,” Warsofsky repeated, “and we’ll have a better idea.”

Smith was, it appears, spotted in a sling in Los Gatos yesterday.

Both Smith and Kurashev got hurt in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-5 comeback OT victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.