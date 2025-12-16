San Jose Sharks
Warsofsky Shares Smith, Kurashev Injury Timelines
Ryan Warsofsky gave Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev injury updates.
Both San Jose Sharks wingers were placed on IR yesterday, meaning that they’re out for at least this upcoming three-game homestand.
Kurashev looks like he’ll be out for longer than that: Warsofsky labeled the winger’s upper-body injury week-to-week.
As for Smith, there appears to be some hope that he’ll be available to play his next eligible game on Dec. 23 at the Vegas Golden Knights? But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Warsofsky said Smith would be re-evaluated on Monday, Dec. 22.
“Smitty will be out through the week. He’ll get re-evaluated on Monday,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said. “Shevy’s week-to-week here, little bit longer.”
That said, Warsofsky was unclear when asked about the possibility of surgery for Smith: “I don’t think we’re there yet.”
We’ll have to clarify what that means: Does that mean Smith could still have surgery or that they’re fairly certain that the injury isn’t severe enough for that?
So it’s still wait-and-see if Smith has a more serious injury than the best-case scenario of just a one-week absence.
“We’ll look on Monday,” Warsofsky repeated, “and we’ll have a better idea.”
Smith was, it appears, spotted in a sling in Los Gatos yesterday.
Both Smith and Kurashev got hurt in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-5 comeback OT victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Think the Mercury News said Smith is likely out longer than Phil!? I trust San Jose Hockey Now as my prime source of Sharks news and intel.
Just hope both heal up and can get back at it soon!? Both guys are young enough to where the body bounces back like rubber (particularly Smitty who is still adolescent). Not so much the case deeper in your 30’s! lol
Then again, we still don’t know how serious the injuries are and I’m using skateboarding and football injuries as the comparative sports so maybe hockey is totally different!?