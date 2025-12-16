Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #34: Chernyshov Living His “Dream” In NHL Debut

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Derek Bahn

Igor Chernyshov will make his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks tonight.

“It’s my dream,” Chernyshov said, with Shakir Mukhamadullin and Dan Rusanowsky providing some translation assistance.

The 6-foot-3 winger, who leads the San Jose Barracuda with 11 goals and 23 points, was the No. 33 pick of the 2024 Draft.

He’ll be on a line tonight with the first-overall pick of that Draft, Macklin Celebrini.

“He’s [the] leader on the team, I’m so happy to play with him,” Chernyshov said. “He’s really the best player.”

San Jose Sharks (16-14-3)

Ryan Warsofsky shared timelines for Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev’s injuries today.

This is how the Sharks lined up at morning skate:

Graf-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Cardwell-Dellandrea-Skinner
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Ferraro-Liljegren
Orlov-Klingberg
Mukhamadullin-Iorio

Askarov

Calgary Flames (13-16-4)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

 

Related Topics:
4 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zeke

Looking forward to seeing Igor, though I think he might be a better fit for the 2nd line instead of Toffoli.

Also looking forward to seeing the Iorio-Mukh pairing. Hope to see that a lot in the games ahead. Sharks need to give a lot of ice time to their young d-men. I get wanting to win, but we do need growth from the 3 younger d-men on the roster.

0
Reply
Finny Damphousse

My goodness, our lines are young compared to Calgary. Exciting times. Go sharks.

0
Reply
SnarkFan

Holy crap! All the Wario hater can’t bitch. Awesome. So happy he’s getting a shot with Celly. He’s the prototype of what Celly and Smith need on the other wing.

1
Reply
Chum Bucket

Anyone know what Chernyshovs nickname is? Cherny?

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating