Preview/Lines #34: Chernyshov Living His “Dream” In NHL Debut
Igor Chernyshov will make his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks tonight.
“It’s my dream,” Chernyshov said, with Shakir Mukhamadullin and Dan Rusanowsky providing some translation assistance.
The 6-foot-3 winger, who leads the San Jose Barracuda with 11 goals and 23 points, was the No. 33 pick of the 2024 Draft.
He’ll be on a line tonight with the first-overall pick of that Draft, Macklin Celebrini.
“He’s [the] leader on the team, I’m so happy to play with him,” Chernyshov said. “He’s really the best player.”
Chernyshov says his parents will watch his first NHL game from Penza, Russia
San Jose Sharks (16-14-3)
Ryan Warsofsky shared timelines for Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev’s injuries today.
This is how the Sharks lined up at morning skate:
Graf-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Cardwell-Dellandrea-Skinner
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Ferraro-Liljegren
Orlov-Klingberg
Mukhamadullin-Iorio
Askarov
#SJSharks power play groups…
PP1: Klingberg-Eklund-Toffoli-Celebrini-Wennberg
PP2: Orlov-Liljegren-Chernyshov-Skinner-Graf
Gaudette has a day-to-day lower-body injury, that's why he's out tonight. Warsofsky thinks he'll be available on Thursday
Stick taps for Jeff Skinner as practice breaks up, he's playing his 1,100th game tonight
Calgary Flames (13-16-4)
Farabee Kadri Sharangovich
Huberdeau Frost Coronato
Hunt Zary Coleman
Lomberg Beecher Klapka#Flames forward lines at practice in SJ, with Backlund absent from the skate.
The Calgary captain did not finish the game in LA
Dustin Wolf will get the start in goal for #Flames vs. hometown team #TheFutureIsTeal.
Dryden Hunt and Brayden Pachal did some extra work following optional morning skate.
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
