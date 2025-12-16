Preview/Lines #34: Chernyshov Living His “Dream” In NHL Debut

Igor Chernyshov will make his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks tonight.

“It’s my dream,” Chernyshov said, with Shakir Mukhamadullin and Dan Rusanowsky providing some translation assistance.

The 6-foot-3 winger, who leads the San Jose Barracuda with 11 goals and 23 points, was the No. 33 pick of the 2024 Draft.

He’ll be on a line tonight with the first-overall pick of that Draft, Macklin Celebrini.

“He’s [the] leader on the team, I’m so happy to play with him,” Chernyshov said. “He’s really the best player.”

Chernyshov says his parents will watch his first NHL game from Penza, Russia — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 16, 2025

San Jose Sharks (16-14-3)

Ryan Warsofsky shared timelines for Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev’s injuries today.

This is how the Sharks lined up at morning skate:

Graf-Celebrini-Chernyshov

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Cardwell-Dellandrea-Skinner

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Ferraro-Liljegren

Orlov-Klingberg

Mukhamadullin-Iorio

Askarov

Gaudette has a day-to-day lower-body injury, that's why he's out tonight. Warsofsky thinks he'll be available on Thursday — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 16, 2025

Stick taps for Jeff Skinner as practice breaks up, he's playing his 1,100th game tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 16, 2025

Calgary Flames (13-16-4)

Farabee Kadri Sharangovich

Huberdeau Frost Coronato

Hunt Zary Coleman

Lomberg Beecher Klapka#Flames forward lines at practice in SJ, with Backlund absent from the skate.

The Calgary captain did not finish the game in LA — Jon Abbott (@AbbsPxP) December 15, 2025

Dustin Wolf will get the start in goal for #Flames vs. hometown team #TheFutureIsTeal. Dryden Hunt and Brayden Pachal did some extra work following optional morning skate. — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) December 16, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.