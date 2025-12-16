Smith Injury Reaction, How Will Sharks Acquire No. 1 D-Man? | Randy Hahn Talks Comeback Call!

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and rink rat Zubair Jeewanjee talk all things Sharks!

We’ve got a jam-packed episode this week!

Randy Hahn joins to discuss his rousing call in the greatest regular season comeback in San Jose Sharks history, the 6-5 OT win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Hahn also shares more about the vibe on the team airplane after the game and declares that the Sharks are making the playoffs this year.

We discuss the Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev injuries: Did the Sharks call up the right prospects in Igor Chernyshov and Ethan Cardwell?

Finally, Keegan and Sheng discuss how San Jose is going to improve their defense in the future. Should they have been more aggressive chasing after Quinn Hughes? Which teams with No. 1 defensemen might make them available, via trade or UFA, in the near-future? Or, how can the Sharks make a Stanley Cup-caliber defense without a true No. 1?

(6:03) Does Dan Boyle think that Celebrini is ready to be captain?

(14:47) Randy Hahn joins!

(46:29) Will Smith injury reaction, did Sharks call up right prospects?

(1:26:07) How will San Jose Sharks acquire No. 1 defenseman?

(2:27:00) Keegan’s Prospects Corner: Tynan Lawrence & Teddy Mutryn

