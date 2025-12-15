San Jose Sharks
Smith, Kurashev to IR: Sharks Recall Chernyshov, Cardwell
This puts a damper on the greatest regular season comeback in San Jose Sharks history.
Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev are going on IR.
In their place, the San Jose Sharks are recalling wingers Igor Chernyshov and Ethan Cardwell from the Barracuda.
Smith and Kurashev both suffered upper-body injuries in the Sharks’ 6-5 OT victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 13.
San Jose placed both wingers on IR, per a team press release, but without stating a timeline for either. Being placed on IR, retroactive to the Penguins game, means that both Smith and Kurashev will be out for a week minimum, meaning at least the entirety of the Sharks’ upcoming three-game homestand. Their next possible appearance would be Dec. 23 at the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Sharks didn’t practice on both Sunday and Monday, but they will hold a morning skate on Tuesday, before their tilt against the Calgary Flames. We may receive a firmer timeline on both then.
Smith is second on the San Jose Sharks with 12 goals and 29 points, behind Macklin Celebrini. Smith left early in the third period after a Parker Wotherspoon check. This hit spurred best friend Celebrini to jump Wotherspoon, and also might have got the comeback going, too.
Smith exited favoring his right side.
Macklin Celebrini sticks up for Will Smith after he takes a big hit that sent him to the locker room. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/t4er5jXik5
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) December 13, 2025
Kurashev has six goals and 15 points in 31 games. He left in the second period with an upper-body injury after crashing into the boards, chasing the puck.
Kurashev goes hard into the boards. Currently on the bench getting treatment. No penalty on the play.#LetsGoPens 2, #TheFutureIsTeal 1 pic.twitter.com/gTi4zEglS5
— TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) December 13, 2025
San Jose Hockey Now was told there was no timeline yet on Kurashev’s injury, as of late Monday morning.
For Chernyshov, the Sharks’ 33rd-overall selection in the 2024 Draft, this should mark his NHL debut. The skilled 6-foot-3 winger was leading the San Jose Barracuda in goals (11) and points (23).
For Cardwell, 23, this will be his second stint with the Sharks this season. He previously played four games in early November, in which he scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken.
At the AHL, Cardwell has recorded nine points in 14 games this season.
The 5-foot-11 energy winger made his NHL debut last year, notching a goal in six contests.
Ready to see Musty up with the big club soon too!
Surprised it wasn’t him.
Chernyshov is on another level, he looks ready to come in and contribute pretty much right off the bat. Just dominant at the AHL level. Bystedt and Musty look really good, but Chernyshov looks like he’s playing in the wrong league most nights.
If he lights up the NHL, that probably means Misa will have to go back to Junior until next year. Not the worst thing that can happen.
Why would it mean that? If anything you put Misa with Cherny and maybe Toffoli and continue their development. Cherny and Misa seemed to have near Smith & Celly chemistry.
That’s spectacular to hear. So excited!
He’s not ready from what I saw this weekend. Still alot of “Junior” habits in his game that need to be eliminated. Too many one on many dangles where he turns over the puck. Can’t do that in the AHL let alone the NHL.
Who Misa? They probably told him to find the limits. Better to do that at the AHL level than NHL.
Musty. That is who this thread is about.
Misa didn’t play in Texas, stayed in SJ doing rehab.
This thread has been about a few players now. Sorry, read the comment above about Misa and didn’t realize what you were responding too. It’s chaotic how it organizes on the phone sometimes. Haven’t been able to watch any Cuda games so didn’t even know Misa didn’t play.
I’m mixed that Chernyshov is the call-up — I’d rather he keep playing big minutes with the ‘Cuda and keep building chemistry with future teammates Musty and Bystedt.
Alas, I’m not sure there was much choice with 2 forwards going down. There’s two openings, at least one needed to be higher end talent.
On the good news, the ‘Cuda are solidly in a playoff spot and missing Cheryshov for a bit won’t take them out of the hunt.
Building chemistry isn’t a great reason to keep an NHL-ready player in the AHL. He’s progressing faster than those two, that’s just the reality. Had Smith not been injured, I think this would have been coming sooner rather than later anyway. Growth requires a challenge.
I’m excited to see Mack with a power forward on his wing hopefully he’s here to stay
high in the list of most important things for this franchise this season is to play a lot of meaningful games. Realistically, that’s making a deep run in the Calder Cup playoffs. Chernyshov probably won’t spend the rest of the season with the Sharks so he’ll be part of that. Last season, when Smith was struggling, many thought it’d be better for him to go to the AHL for his development. The other part of the argument is that his presence might lift the entire team and give everyone a chance for a deep playoff run — and that they… Read more »
Agreed 100%.
Yeah, I think this was the right time for one of the top prospects to get a call-up: it’s for top-six talent, as you said, and it’s likely to not just be for a couple games (unfortunately).
I’m not sure where Chernyshov will start, but I have faith that with some good effort (and struggles by others), he could well get his shot with Celebrini by the weekend. And that definitely helps take away some of the sadness of losing Smith. Just wish it wasn’t such a worrying-looking one.
Excited to see Chernyshov’s NHL debut. I wonder what line they will put him on.
Hope Smith can come back as he was flirting with a 30 goal 80 point campaign prior to running a tad cold and then getting smoked in PIT. His long term health is far more important so hopefully Igor can help fill some of the void. Wishing him and Phil a speedy recovery and hope Ethan performs well as well with the big club!!??
Loss creates opportunity that I hope both of these players can take full advantage of!!!??
I hope he plays top line
Watched both Igor & Cardsy in person this weekend playing the Texas Stars (went to both games, was awesome seeing the Cuda live). Super impressed with Igor, dude was a beast both games. Igor is hard to play against.
Cardsy played his usual smart reliable brand of hockey.
Both callups are earned, imo.
Sucks about Phillup & Smitty. Get well soon!
Sharks are fortunate that their Prospect pool is so deep they can call up such immense talent like Igor while still having others (Musty, Bystedt, Lund & Misa) keep playing in the minors.
Im SO ready for Cherny’s call up. I’m trying not to have high expectations.