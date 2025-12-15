Smith, Kurashev to IR: Sharks Recall Chernyshov, Cardwell

This puts a damper on the greatest regular season comeback in San Jose Sharks history.

Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev are going on IR.

In their place, the San Jose Sharks are recalling wingers Igor Chernyshov and Ethan Cardwell from the Barracuda.

Smith and Kurashev both suffered upper-body injuries in the Sharks’ 6-5 OT victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 13.

San Jose placed both wingers on IR, per a team press release, but without stating a timeline for either. Being placed on IR, retroactive to the Penguins game, means that both Smith and Kurashev will be out for a week minimum, meaning at least the entirety of the Sharks’ upcoming three-game homestand. Their next possible appearance would be Dec. 23 at the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks didn’t practice on both Sunday and Monday, but they will hold a morning skate on Tuesday, before their tilt against the Calgary Flames. We may receive a firmer timeline on both then.

Smith is second on the San Jose Sharks with 12 goals and 29 points, behind Macklin Celebrini. Smith left early in the third period after a Parker Wotherspoon check. This hit spurred best friend Celebrini to jump Wotherspoon, and also might have got the comeback going, too.

Smith exited favoring his right side.

Macklin Celebrini sticks up for Will Smith after he takes a big hit that sent him to the locker room. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/t4er5jXik5 — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) December 13, 2025

Kurashev has six goals and 15 points in 31 games. He left in the second period with an upper-body injury after crashing into the boards, chasing the puck.

Kurashev goes hard into the boards. Currently on the bench getting treatment. No penalty on the play.#LetsGoPens 2, #TheFutureIsTeal 1 pic.twitter.com/gTi4zEglS5 — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) December 13, 2025

San Jose Hockey Now was told there was no timeline yet on Kurashev’s injury, as of late Monday morning.

For Chernyshov, the Sharks’ 33rd-overall selection in the 2024 Draft, this should mark his NHL debut. The skilled 6-foot-3 winger was leading the San Jose Barracuda in goals (11) and points (23).

For Cardwell, 23, this will be his second stint with the Sharks this season. He previously played four games in early November, in which he scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken.

At the AHL, Cardwell has recorded nine points in 14 games this season.

The 5-foot-11 energy winger made his NHL debut last year, notching a goal in six contests.