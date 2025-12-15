Connect with us

Smith, Kurashev to IR: Sharks Recall Chernyshov, Cardwell

Published

13 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

This puts a damper on the greatest regular season comeback in San Jose Sharks history.

Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev are going on IR.

In their place, the San Jose Sharks are recalling wingers Igor Chernyshov and Ethan Cardwell from the Barracuda.

Smith and Kurashev both suffered upper-body injuries in the Sharks’ 6-5 OT victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 13.

San Jose placed both wingers on IR, per a team press release, but without stating a timeline for either. Being placed on IR, retroactive to the Penguins game, means that both Smith and Kurashev will be out for a week minimum, meaning at least the entirety of the Sharks’ upcoming three-game homestand. Their next possible appearance would be Dec. 23 at the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks didn’t practice on both Sunday and Monday, but they will hold a morning skate on Tuesday, before their tilt against the Calgary Flames. We may receive a firmer timeline on both then.

Smith is second on the San Jose Sharks with 12 goals and 29 points, behind Macklin Celebrini. Smith left early in the third period after a Parker Wotherspoon check. This hit spurred best friend Celebrini to jump Wotherspoon, and also might have got the comeback going, too.

Smith exited favoring his right side.

Kurashev has six goals and 15 points in 31 games. He left in the second period with an upper-body injury after crashing into the boards, chasing the puck.

San Jose Hockey Now was told there was no timeline yet on Kurashev’s injury, as of late Monday morning.

For Chernyshov, the Sharks’ 33rd-overall selection in the 2024 Draft, this should mark his NHL debut. The skilled 6-foot-3 winger was leading the San Jose Barracuda in goals (11) and points (23).

For Cardwell, 23, this will be his second stint with the Sharks this season. He previously played four games in early November, in which he scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken.

At the AHL, Cardwell has recorded nine points in 14 games this season.

The 5-foot-11 energy winger made his NHL debut last year, notching a goal in six contests.

Jonathan

Ready to see Musty up with the big club soon too!

4
Reply
SnarkFan

Surprised it wasn’t him.

1
Reply
Joseph

Chernyshov is on another level, he looks ready to come in and contribute pretty much right off the bat. Just dominant at the AHL level. Bystedt and Musty look really good, but Chernyshov looks like he’s playing in the wrong league most nights.

3
Reply
Clark

If he lights up the NHL, that probably means Misa will have to go back to Junior until next year. Not the worst thing that can happen.

-1
Reply
SnarkFan

Why would it mean that? If anything you put Misa with Cherny and maybe Toffoli and continue their development. Cherny and Misa seemed to have near Smith & Celly chemistry.

1
Reply
SnarkFan

That’s spectacular to hear. So excited!

1
Reply
Rothgar

He’s not ready from what I saw this weekend. Still alot of “Junior” habits in his game that need to be eliminated. Too many one on many dangles where he turns over the puck. Can’t do that in the AHL let alone the NHL.

0
Reply
SnarkFan

Who Misa? They probably told him to find the limits. Better to do that at the AHL level than NHL.

1
Reply
Rothgar

Musty. That is who this thread is about.

Misa didn’t play in Texas, stayed in SJ doing rehab.

Last edited 7 hours ago by Rothgar
0
Reply
SnarkFan

This thread has been about a few players now. Sorry, read the comment above about Misa and didn’t realize what you were responding too. It’s chaotic how it organizes on the phone sometimes. Haven’t been able to watch any Cuda games so didn’t even know Misa didn’t play.

Last edited 6 hours ago by SnarkFan
1
Reply
Zeke

I’m mixed that Chernyshov is the call-up — I’d rather he keep playing big minutes with the ‘Cuda and keep building chemistry with future teammates Musty and Bystedt.

Alas, I’m not sure there was much choice with 2 forwards going down. There’s two openings, at least one needed to be higher end talent.

On the good news, the ‘Cuda are solidly in a playoff spot and missing Cheryshov for a bit won’t take them out of the hunt.

2
Reply
Joseph

Building chemistry isn’t a great reason to keep an NHL-ready player in the AHL. He’s progressing faster than those two, that’s just the reality. Had Smith not been injured, I think this would have been coming sooner rather than later anyway. Growth requires a challenge.

3
Reply
Ricky LaFleur

I’m excited to see Mack with a power forward on his wing hopefully he’s here to stay

0
Reply
Zeke

high in the list of most important things for this franchise this season is to play a lot of meaningful games. Realistically, that’s making a deep run in the Calder Cup playoffs. Chernyshov probably won’t spend the rest of the season with the Sharks so he’ll be part of that. Last season, when Smith was struggling, many thought it’d be better for him to go to the AHL for his development. The other part of the argument is that his presence might lift the entire team and give everyone a chance for a deep playoff run — and that they… Read more »

0
Reply
SnarkFan

Agreed 100%.

0
Reply
timorous me

Yeah, I think this was the right time for one of the top prospects to get a call-up: it’s for top-six talent, as you said, and it’s likely to not just be for a couple games (unfortunately).

I’m not sure where Chernyshov will start, but I have faith that with some good effort (and struggles by others), he could well get his shot with Celebrini by the weekend. And that definitely helps take away some of the sadness of losing Smith. Just wish it wasn’t such a worrying-looking one.

2
Reply
Lucas

Excited to see Chernyshov’s NHL debut. I wonder what line they will put him on.

2
Reply
Jaws

Hope Smith can come back as he was flirting with a 30 goal 80 point campaign prior to running a tad cold and then getting smoked in PIT. His long term health is far more important so hopefully Igor can help fill some of the void. Wishing him and Phil a speedy recovery and hope Ethan performs well as well with the big club!!??

Loss creates opportunity that I hope both of these players can take full advantage of!!!??

1
Reply
Ty Comes

I hope he plays top line

3
Reply
Rothgar

Watched both Igor & Cardsy in person this weekend playing the Texas Stars (went to both games, was awesome seeing the Cuda live). Super impressed with Igor, dude was a beast both games. Igor is hard to play against.

Cardsy played his usual smart reliable brand of hockey.

Both callups are earned, imo.

Sucks about Phillup & Smitty. Get well soon!

Sharks are fortunate that their Prospect pool is so deep they can call up such immense talent like Igor while still having others (Musty, Bystedt, Lund & Misa) keep playing in the minors.

1
Reply
Erick

Im SO ready for Cherny’s call up. I’m trying not to have high expectations.

1
Reply

