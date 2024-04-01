Connect with us

Sharks Bringing First-Round Pick to North America

4 hours ago

Credit: Linköping HC

Filip Bystedt is coming to America.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2022 first-round pick, whose season with SHL’s Linkoping just concluded, is set to make his North American pro debut soon.

The Sharks announced this morning that they had assigned the 6-foot-4 center to the San Jose Barracuda.

Per the Mercury News, and confirmed by a San Jose Hockey Now source, Bystedt will meet the Barracuda in San Diego today. The Cuda are in the middle of a five -game road trip, that started with a back-to-back with the Calgary Wranglers last Friday and Sunday, the San Diego Gulls this Wednesday, the Coachella Valley Firebirds this Thursday, and the Ontario Reign this Saturday.

It’s not clear when Bystedt will make his Barracuda debut.

The San Jose Sharks selected Bystedt with the 27th pick of the 2022 Draft. Originally, the Sharks had the 11th pick, but traded that to the Arizona Coyotes for their 27th, 34th (Cam Lund), and 45th (Mattias Havelid) picks in that Draft.

Bystedt is also GM Mike Grier’s first first-round selection.

Last season, Bystedt won SHL Rookie of the Year with seven goals and 13 assists in 45 games. He also impressed internationally, tying for the team lead on Sweden with 10 points at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

On the strength of that season, much was expected of Bystedt coming into this year.

Bystedt’s production, however, plateaued this year, with eight goals and nine assists in 47 SHL games, and an unremarkable showing at the 2024 WJCs. Sweden did win a silver medal.

All said, Bystedt is still considered an excellent prospect with an enviable size and skill combination.

His ceiling appears to be a middle-six two-way NHL center, but he’s also just 20, so the San Jose Sharks will have to be patient with him.

We’ll see if he can take the next step in North America.

Ken

Nice to see some movement with the drafted players. Bystedt needs to get used to the smaller ice also. Thinking where Smith plays next season depends on how the Frozen Four goes and what his line-mate buddies decide to do. Oh and maybe Mike Grier and Smith’s family will have a say.

David Gotlieb

It will be fun to see him with the Cuda, shame they are also already eliminated

Joseph

This is exciting to see. We may have a way to go before exiting the rebuild phase, but at least we’re out of the super boring part.

