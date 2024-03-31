San Jose Sharks
Bordeleau Is a Different NHL Player Now, What’s Changed? (+)
Fourth time’s the charm for Thomas Bordeleau?
The top San Jose Sharks prospect looks like a different player this time around in the NHL.
Since his Mar. 6 recall, the 22-year-old winger has five goals and two assists in 12 games.
But it’s not just about the offense.
“He’s playing NHL hockey. It’s not just about points,” head coach David Quinn said.
Besides scoring, what’s Bordeleau improved in his fourth NHL stint?
Bordeleau, Quinn, an NHL scout, linemate Nico Sturm, and multiple video clips shed a lot of light.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.