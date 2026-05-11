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SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named Canada Captain, McKenna’s Mom Charged
Macklin Celebrini will captain Canada before he captains the San Jose Sharks.
Celebrini was announced as the captain of Canada’s World Championships squad on Sunday. Ryan O’Reilly and John Tavares will be the alternate captains.
Meet the captains! / Voici nos capitaines! 🇨🇦
C: Macklin Celebrini (@BCHockey_Source)
A: Ryan O’Reilly (@OHFHockey)
A: John Tavares (@OHFHockey)#MensWorlds | #MondialMasculin pic.twitter.com/TOnBMotLy3
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 10, 2026
It’s a real statement to tap the 19-year-old to lead the star-laden squad. O’Reilly, Tavares, Mark Scheifele, Mathew Barzal, Robert Thomas, Morgan Rielly, Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, and Cam Talbot are among those representing Canada.
Celebrini is seen as the future of Canadian hockey, and this is just further confirmation of that.
Is this the prelude to Celebrini being named captain of the San Jose Sharks?
Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey has said, on multiple occasions, that he’d be surprised if Celebrini wasn’t named captain of the Sharks this fall.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Who will the San Jose Sharks draft at No. 2? The mock drafts are leaning toward one prospect.
The PWHL appears to be headed to San Jose.
Other Sharks News…
2024 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick Christian Kirsch has got the Kitchener Rangers one win away from the Memorial Cup. The Rangers, led by Kirsch’s 15-2-0 record, are up 3-0 over the Barrie Colts in the OHL Finals.
2025 Sharks’ third-round pick Teddy Mutryn is also trying to reach the Memorial Cup. His Moncton Wildcats are tied 1-1 with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the QMJHL Finals.
Another team award 🥳 Most Inspirational goes to Patrick Giles! pic.twitter.com/FCL8RwkKxZ
— San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) May 9, 2026
Women’s hockey teams have existed in Oakland and San Francisco since 1916.
Celebrini is back in action, scoring against France is a Worlds tune-up:
Celebrini is just unreal. The young talent in the NHL and coming into the league is just fantastic.
He is a superstar and has 4th line mentality. You can’t learn that kind of talent, you are born with it pic.twitter.com/I1qkhjgdog
— The Prospect Don (@TheProspectDon) May 10, 2026
Around the NHL…
The Anaheim Ducks have evened up their series with the Vegas Golden Knights 2-2. Mark Stone missed Game Four for the Knights.
The Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres big to take a 2-1 series lead.
The Ottawa Charge are headed back to the PWHL Final.
Foligno Face-Off wraps up on Mother’s Day, raises more than $200,000.
“Heated Rivalry” showrunner Jacob Tierney on the importance of queer joy and representation.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker is a new father.
It was a good run for the Philadelphia Flyers this season.
P.K. Subban completes $10 million donation to Montreal Children’s Hospital
Krystal McKenna, mother of 2026 Draft consensus No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna, has been charged with distributing liquor to minors.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
So begins the McKenna slide from 1st overall …
OK, not really.
And … Macklin’s team captain for the Canadian World team BEFORE he’s captain of his NHL team. And that roster has some highly-regarding players on it. Word is spreading fast — kid is good. Either that, or they think he can get the guys extra free tix!!
I think Cele played because this is likely one of the last few times he’s available to play this time of year for hopefully a decade or more.
Bad choice by Mama McKenna who s/b aware that her kid is observed everywhere. At least cash in before doing s/t stupid. Agreed the drinking rules in the USA are stupid. Had she handed the underage kids a gun that would have been fine, but demon alcohol, oh my (choose your made up) god.
PA is a red state for drinking purposes. The alcohol rules are pure comedy there. But yeah, bad choice going to a bar when your life is in a fishbowl.
Also, McKenna is from the YT, and they don’t really have observable laws there, and he’s also First Nations, which means even if there were observable laws, they would be mostly observing different laws.
I just hope they can resolve this in a way that doesn’t cause issues crossing the border so she can see her son play, but at least he seems likely to go to a Canadian team.
I’m starting to like Gavin’s story a little bit I guess he was defending his mom and when he clocked that dude. His dad looks like he’s about 5’6 but stout as a barrel so there’s a good chance he fills out.
The Athletic put out Corey Pronman’s first post-lottery mock draft this morning. He has the Sharks taking Reid. Other notables: Stenberg falls to CHI with VAN taking Malhotra. This is why I think a deal with CHI never happens – I think they see themselves as having a good chance to get what they want if they do nothing. And if it doesn’t go their way, they will take a D, and then try to package the guy they took or a defender they have (maybe Lev, if they like Reid better), with other prospects, in a package to try… Read more »
Yeah, if they want to play the trade game, it will have to include drumming up fear that the Rangers move up. If Grier is successful, it could mean getting that significant return from Vancouver to secure their C. Or perhaps Chicago moves up instead. Trading back to 5 could mean missing out on Reid and needing to be happy with Carels, so it becomes an evaluation question for the team if they want to take that risk. I really like Carels, but if he’s McAvoy and Reid is Werenski, I’ll take Werenski. Reid is just exactly what the team… Read more »
What if McKenna falls in our lap? Everyone seems to think that Will Smith’s soft skill is going to translate into playoff success. McKenna is will Smith on Steroids because he’s an electric skater, and an obvious upgrade over smith. Is there any chance we take him and package up smith for a DMan ? If he’s available at 2
I do not think Smith would get traded under any circumstances. Not even if there’s a fire. But I definitely think the team will have a contingency plan should McKenna fall. Could be as simple as just taking him or they could have a possible deal worked out with another team. I’m sure Chicago would be interested in moving up should that happen. And that deal would mean the team still gets Reid at 4. If the team takes McKenna, the first line could be Will, Mack and Graf and the 2nd line could be McKenna, Misa, and Chernyshov. Good… Read more »
That would definitely put butts in the seats! Only problem would be that you’re potentially putting 75% of your cap space into 6 forwards, but we are 3 years away from serious contention imo so we don’t have to worry about building a balanced team quite yet, McKenna or smith could double in value in the next couple seasons and could be the gift that keeps on giving if we use those assets wisely when the time comes to put together a contender that needs grit and balance.
He’s not an obvious upgrade. FFS dude. Smith can play center. A much more premium position. Not even convinced McKenna is a better prospect. Smith is 1OA in this draft easy. There’s no fucking chance short of getting a player like Makar back that the Sharks trade Celes BFF. This constant line of ignorant attack on Smith is so dumb.
if they end up with McKenna it’s obvious that Eklund is the likely odd man out.
This is one of the most interesting scenarios out there. For me, I am not a McKenna guy. I think he is a guy who’s going to put up some impressive stats and highlight plays during the season, and then shrink in the playoffs. I’d rather have Stenberg if forced to choose between the two – Stenberg has the higher floor and more grit, and I will take that over the risk that comes with McKenna. And if the Sharks passed on McKenna because GMMG is sold on Reid becoming a 1D, I personally won’t be bothered at all. I… Read more »
Don’t see anyway Vancouver makes that trade. They need too many things to be that picky.