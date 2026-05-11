SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named Canada Captain, McKenna’s Mom Charged

Macklin Celebrini will captain Canada before he captains the San Jose Sharks.

Celebrini was announced as the captain of Canada’s World Championships squad on Sunday. Ryan O’Reilly and John Tavares will be the alternate captains.

It’s a real statement to tap the 19-year-old to lead the star-laden squad. O’Reilly, Tavares, Mark Scheifele, Mathew Barzal, Robert Thomas, Morgan Rielly, Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, and Cam Talbot are among those representing Canada.

Celebrini is seen as the future of Canadian hockey, and this is just further confirmation of that.

Is this the prelude to Celebrini being named captain of the San Jose Sharks?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey has said, on multiple occasions, that he’d be surprised if Celebrini wasn’t named captain of the Sharks this fall.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Who will the San Jose Sharks draft at No. 2? The mock drafts are leaning toward one prospect.

The PWHL appears to be headed to San Jose.

Other Sharks News…

2024 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick Christian Kirsch has got the Kitchener Rangers one win away from the Memorial Cup. The Rangers, led by Kirsch’s 15-2-0 record, are up 3-0 over the Barrie Colts in the OHL Finals.

2025 Sharks’ third-round pick Teddy Mutryn is also trying to reach the Memorial Cup. His Moncton Wildcats are tied 1-1 with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the QMJHL Finals.

Another team award 🥳 Most Inspirational goes to Patrick Giles! pic.twitter.com/FCL8RwkKxZ — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) May 9, 2026

Women’s hockey teams have existed in Oakland and San Francisco since 1916.

Celebrini is back in action, scoring against France is a Worlds tune-up:

Celebrini is just unreal. The young talent in the NHL and coming into the league is just fantastic. He is a superstar and has 4th line mentality. You can’t learn that kind of talent, you are born with it pic.twitter.com/I1qkhjgdog — The Prospect Don (@TheProspectDon) May 10, 2026

Around the NHL…

The Anaheim Ducks have evened up their series with the Vegas Golden Knights 2-2. Mark Stone missed Game Four for the Knights.

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres big to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Ottawa Charge are headed back to the PWHL Final.

Foligno Face-Off wraps up on Mother’s Day, raises more than $200,000.

“Heated Rivalry” showrunner Jacob Tierney on the importance of queer joy and representation.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker is a new father.

It was a good run for the Philadelphia Flyers this season.

P.K. Subban completes $10 million donation to Montreal Children’s Hospital

Krystal McKenna, mother of 2026 Draft consensus No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna, has been charged with distributing liquor to minors.