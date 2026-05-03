Chernyshov Opens Up: What Classic Novel Is He Reading? Truth About Sunburn Story, Montreal Concussion (+)

If you’re looking for a summer reading inspo, Igor Chernyshov has one for you.

Three Comrades by Erich Maria Remarque. A classic story taking place in 1920s Germany. Seen as the thematic continuation of Remarque’s All Quiet on the Western Front.

An avid reader, Chernyshov has finished one third of this book so far. His favorite moments? He said, in Russian, that he’s a little bit too shy and wanted to keep them to himself.

Only to add: “You know, I can actually share one thing that got stuck in my head.”

“When the main character and his friends were sitting in a restaurant,” the 20-year-old San Jose Sharks winger continued, “and discussed yet another philosophical topic, the main character was told this advice: In life, a stupid person always wins.”

Of course, I was curious why. A proud multiple scratch-off lottery winner, I never thought of myself as stupid.

“While a smart person overthinks and sees barriers that in fact don’t even exist,” Chernyshov explained, “a stupid person does what they need and what they want.”

Truly, when it comes to overthinking, acting a bit more “stupid” is sometimes the smartest thing you can do.

Especially when you’re a rookie playing your first NHL season.