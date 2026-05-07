9 Defensemen Sharks Could Target This Off-Season

It’s no secret that the San Jose Sharks need to upgrade their blueline this off-season.

They can’t count entirely on improvement from within: At the moment, veteran Dmitry Orlov and 19-year-old Sam Dickinson are the only NHL defensemen signed. RFA Shakir Mukhamadullin and a prospect like Eric Pohlkamp could also help, too. Their own UFAs, chiefly Mario Ferraro or Vincent Desharnais, might also return.

But if the San Jose Sharks want to make the playoffs next year, they’ll probably need at least one or two significant additions to this group.

Here are nine of the smarter possible adds, who could make the biggest impact on the Sharks blueline.

Let’s start with free agents.

When I say smart, keep in mind, every move is a risk.

But trying to add an impact UFA makes sense because it won’t cost the San Jose Sharks any of their prized young forward depth or cadre of picks and prospects.

Darren Raddysh

Is Raddysh for real?