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SJHN Daily: PWHL Coming to San Jose? Dickinson Going to Worlds, Burns’s Son Drafted

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Credit: PWHL

Could the San Jose Sharks soon have some company on the ice?

Yesterday, The Athletic said that “there’s been increased chatter among league circles that San Jose has emerged as a prime option” for a PWHL expansion team.

Hailey Salvian explained that Bay Area women’s sports franchises have set attendance and valuation records, the PWHL may want to develop a Western Conference soon, and hockey in the Bay Area has grown in popularity since the rise of Macklin Celebrini. Plus, SAP Center will be undergoing significant renovations in the future.

IW Magazine and David Pagnotta both reported on Friday that the PWHL is indeed coming to San Jose, though Ian Kennedy cautioned that nothing has been signed.

What do you think of potential PWHL expansion? The league recently announced expansion to Detroit.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Who might the San Jose Sharks draft second-overall? Here are seven names that they might consider.

Macklin Celebrini is not a Hart Trophy finalist.

Is Darren Raddysh a potential defensive addition this off-season? He’s not the only potential upgrade who’s out there.

Macklin Celebrini and Auston Matthews follow one another on social media.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Jagger Burns, son of Brent, was drafted into the WHL!

If you need to learn about historical figures or famous scientists, Celebrini is NOT going to help.

Sharks will host NHL Draft watch party. Tickets available today!

AROUND THE NHL…

Philadelphia Flyers down 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Montreal Canadiens have evened up their series with the Buffalo Sabres.

Mitch Marner scores a natural hat trick, as the Vegas Golden Knights take a 2-1 series lead on the Anaheim Ducks.

Brent Burns recalls his Minnesota Wild roots.

Cale Makar nominated for Norris Trophy for the sixth consecutive time.

NHL salary cap should rise to $104-million next season.

Matthew Tkachuk heading to World Championships!

Who might the Chicago Blackhawks land in the 2026 NHL Draft?

CEO of youth hockey business profiting millions in Midwest and Northeast United States.

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Lucas

PWHL coming to San Jose is awesome. I imagine they would probably play where the Cuda play?

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