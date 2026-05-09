SJHN Daily: PWHL Coming to San Jose? Dickinson Going to Worlds, Burns’s Son Drafted

Could the San Jose Sharks soon have some company on the ice?

Yesterday, The Athletic said that “there’s been increased chatter among league circles that San Jose has emerged as a prime option” for a PWHL expansion team.

In an email obtained by The Athletic, PWHLPA executive director Malaika Underwood told players “the league intends to move forward with a four-team expansion.” There’s been increased chatter among league circles that San Jose has emerged as a prime option. Read more on what… — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 7, 2026

Hailey Salvian explained that Bay Area women’s sports franchises have set attendance and valuation records, the PWHL may want to develop a Western Conference soon, and hockey in the Bay Area has grown in popularity since the rise of Macklin Celebrini. Plus, SAP Center will be undergoing significant renovations in the future.

IW Magazine and David Pagnotta both reported on Friday that the PWHL is indeed coming to San Jose, though Ian Kennedy cautioned that nothing has been signed.

They very well might, but NOTHING has been signed here. There remains a distinct chance that at least one of these markets end up not getting the deal done. I spoke directly to league and NHL stakeholders today, and negotiations are ongoing. https://t.co/bBYijEEfIk — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) May 8, 2026

What do you think of potential PWHL expansion? The league recently announced expansion to Detroit.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

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Macklin Celebrini and Auston Matthews follow one another on social media.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Jagger Burns, son of Brent, was drafted into the WHL!

It’s time for our team awards! First up: MVP 🏆 Congrats to Filip Bystedt! pic.twitter.com/NuKzXHSbG2 — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) May 7, 2026

Next up in our team awards: Fan Favorite 👏 Congrats to Jimmy Huntington! pic.twitter.com/zsd2ZBIIA8 — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) May 8, 2026

If you need to learn about historical figures or famous scientists, Celebrini is NOT going to help.

Meet the 2️⃣3️⃣ players who will wear the 🍁 at #MensWorlds! Voici les 2️⃣3️⃣ joueurs qui porteront la 🍁 au #MondialMasculin! ROSTER: https://t.co/sfrs3l0ZKL

FORMATION : https://t.co/MfjPGLV9Nn pic.twitter.com/NUFFnwTn9t — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 8, 2026

Sharks will host NHL Draft watch party. Tickets available today!

AROUND THE NHL…

Philadelphia Flyers down 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Montreal Canadiens have evened up their series with the Buffalo Sabres.

Mitch Marner scores a natural hat trick, as the Vegas Golden Knights take a 2-1 series lead on the Anaheim Ducks.

Brent Burns recalls his Minnesota Wild roots.

Cale Makar nominated for Norris Trophy for the sixth consecutive time.

NHL salary cap should rise to $104-million next season.

There's a lot of chatter that the Canucks are narrowing down their GM search. Seems that Evan Gold, Ryan Johnson, and perhaps other name(s) who have been less discussed, if at all, appear to be pushing for the finish line. Seems hard to believe Canucks are going to go with an… — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 8, 2026

Matthew Tkachuk heading to World Championships!

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CEO of youth hockey business profiting millions in Midwest and Northeast United States.