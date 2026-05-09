San Jose Sharks
Sharks’ Mock Draft Check: Experts Leaning Toward One Player at No. 2
Forward or defense? Ivar Stenberg or Chase Reid?
These are a couple of the questions for GM Mike Grier now that the San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Winger Gavin McKenna is the consensus first-overall.
So immediately post-lottery, four options have risen to the top of NHL experts’ mock drafts.
Steven Ellis from Daily Faceoff and NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale, are on Team Stenberg.
The winger has spent most of his season with Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this season, where he’s played 43 games with 11 goals and 22 assists. The 5-foot-11 Swede also represented Sweden at multiple levels, including at the U-20 World Juniors, where he recorded 4 goals and 6 assists through 7 games played.
“Stenberg is strong with the puck, has a fantastic shot and might have the second-best hockey sense of anyone in the draft behind McKenna,” Ellis wrote. “Had one of the best seasons by a U-19 player in recent SHL history.”
Stenberg projects as an all-around first-line winger.
Morrealle wouldn’t be surprised if the Sharks traded down and picked a defenseman.
Speaking of defense, there’s blueliner Chase Reid.
Reid played for the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL this season, playing 45 games with 18 goals and 30 assists. He’s set to join Michigan State in the fall, and is reportedly already training with the team on campus.
Chris Peters from FloSports, Sam Cosentino of Sportsnet, Scott Wheeler from The Athletic, and Craig Button of TSN see the Sharks drafting Reid at the No. 2 spot.
Peters and Wheeler rank Reid’s future upside as somewhat higher than Sam Dickinson’s, so adding Reid to the San Jose Sharks roster could give them a potent one-two punch, Reid taking the lead.
Wheeler wrote that Reid “feels tailor-made to be…future RHD1 and PP1 QB” for the Sharks going forward.
Fit was key to Peters’ thoughts as well.
“While Ivar Stenberg is a strong [pick], the opportunity to add another cornerstone to their defense is an opportunity San Jose shouldn’t pass up,” Peters wrote. “He plays a style that fits almost perfectly with the direction San Jose is heading in.”
Button, on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, compared Reid to Zach Werenski: “He’s got kind of a similar style of play to Zach Werenski. Somebody that can drive play from the moment he gets the puck.”
Beyond Reid and Stenberg, Adam Kimelman from NHL.com raised Alberts Smits’ name.
The Latvian defenseman featured as the youngest player at the Olympics in February, where he recorded 2 assists in 4 games. And in 38 games with Jukurit in the Finnish Hockey League, Liiga, he had six goals and seven assists.
“He’s a strong skater, has a high-end offensive game and his maturity on and off the ice — he lived on his own at age 13 when he left his native Latvia to play in Finland — makes him a possibility to play in the NHL as soon as next season,” Kimelman wrote.
Staying on the blueline, Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects thinks that the San Jose Sharks will select Carson Carels.
“Arguably the most NHL-ready blueliner in the crop, Carels brings an impressive two-way, physical game that could translate to a top pairing role down the line,” Robinson wrote.
Center Caleb Malhotra and defenseman Keaton Verhoeff could also be in the mix for the San Jose Sharks.
The Sharks have a over a month to make their decision at the NHL Draft on Jun. 26.
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I’d be really happy with Stenberg or Reid, but I really want to see Reid and Mack on the same PP someday.
or Mack & Ivar on the same line Joseph! Either selection moves us forward! Great time to wear Teal!
Hard to be sad about either option that’s for sure.
My favorite option is still to shake down NYR, Chicago, or Vancouver and get Reid or Carels and a bag. But my other guess is we won’t know a single solitary thing until the Sharks are on the clock. My assumption is the team will wait for Toronto to galaxy brain their pick and have all kinds of contingencies ready if McKenna is there at #2. Anything from major trades to just taking McKenna while the fires burn in the T-dot will be good with me if that happens. I just get the sense that the new Toronto regime are… Read more »
I think TOR needs high projected D in their pipeline more than they need another skilled F. They have the skill at F, so if Sundin recognizes that need maybe he’ll surprise us all and take Reid?
A bit off topic yet related is Marner got a natural hatty last night. So maybe one has to begin to consider the problem in TOR wasn’t Marner?
The TOR roller coaster, just the last few days.
GM intro press conference goes off the rails
Lottery ball hits
Marner gets his first playoff hattie — for the Ducks!!
Good thing Leafs fans aren’t so emotional …
A small, mildly interesting aside…..Stenberg and Reid are only 5-7 pounds apart. Reid more likely to grow into his frame, but Stenberg is not a small F. He’s pretty damn effective in dirty areas.
I think Stenberg might be more filled out and finished on the size side. Reid has grown 4 inches in the last year, he likely has another 10-15 lbs of muscle to put on, hopefully in the next 12 months. He’s already in Michigan St’s workout program, I read today. I think the most enticing thing about Reid is that he is far from a finished product and he already is doing some impressive things with his hockey sense. There’s a strong argument that all the stuff I said about other teams not valuing him as highly as the Sharks… Read more »
that “he grew a bunch” has a very Beckett Sennecke vibe.
No one thought Sennecke was all that good for much of his draft season. But some figured out it was because he grew 5″ and was probably trying to figure out his new frame.
Ducks actually made the bold call to get him at 3. Still might not be as good as Demidov, but credit where its due.
Maybe GMMG sees the same thing with Reid, except Reid played well.
These mocks are funny, because they don’t align with their own player ratings. They tell you on their pods that these are meant to be fun, guessing what the likes of Grier will do. At least half of them have Stenberg as their #1 in ratings. Long way to go, it’s gonna be great either way.
It’s funny because I think it was Craig Robinson actually said the quiet part out loud that he wanted the Sharks to take Reid so the rest of the draft was more interesting, haha
Mocks are hamstrung because they don’t account for trades. Historically they have been almost non-existent in the top 5, so probably safe not to be trading wildly in those spots, but with San Jose, NYR, and Florida in top 10, all bets should rightly be off.
Cam Robinson.
But yes …
Cam Button had a good draft too
🤣
Cam did say the quiet part out loud!
Which is totally unfair because he just gets in his Hot Tub Time Machine and knows how all these prospects work out in the future.
One of my favorites!!
well played Progshark!!
Grier stated that he’ll stick with a best player available approach. He also emphasized that the NHL draft is nothing like an NFL draft and the guys being picked have “lots of runway” before they are expected to play with the big clubs. Taking those statements into consideration, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Reid taken at #2 if TOR does the McKenna thing. This is where real speculation kicks in, if TOR takes a D (Reid), which they really need in their pipeline, then I’d not be surprised to see Grier shift to a trade down scenario. While McKenna… Read more »
If I’m Toronto, I’m trading the pick for roughly the same thing as I;ve suggested for the Sharks. I’ve suggested the Sharks trade down to 4th overall and get Alex Vlasic. A solid middle pair d-man. Good chance Reid is there at 4. Others have suggested Rinzel instead of Vlasic. Haven’t seen as much of Rinzel, but I get the idea and it still makes sense. Its just riskier. However, the Leafs could do the same — and it’d make sense for a team whose blue line has been the core issue. Coming out of the draft with Vlasic +… Read more »
Marner scores a hat trick early in the second round and now he’s Claude Lemieux?
He has 6 goals and 13 pts in these playoffs. Hard to discount these numbers. He’s been the star for Veg-ass.
Yeah, I think in a vacuum that makes all kinds of sense. But the fact that McKenna is Canadian is something that is hard to understate the importance of. I can’t stress enough how sick Canadians are of seeing their boys win Cups for US teams and then US players well… not… for Canadian teams. If they pass on McKenna for Stenberg or Reid, they risk major backlash. This isn’t a vacuum for them. The Sharks just have way more flexibility and I think the Leafs are pretty locked into McKenna, and honestly, it is the simplest choice and a… Read more »
In the end, I think this call comes down to a small number of moving parts What can GMMG get directly vs less directly? The clear need is defense, but defensemen are historically riskier picks. The first d-man off the board is often not the best. Or even close to the best. Stenberg appears to have the highest floor in the draft, which makes him the lowest individual risk. But overall risk is different. Taking Stenberg means the Shark will need to find other ways to address the blue line. Trade, free agency and hope from the guys who are… Read more »
Seguin and the Dallas 2027 1st for Future Consideratios? Probably something Grier would do
Like you say, Sharks could find good D farther down as long as the scouts and player dev staff are doing their jobs.
Also Sharks don’t exactly have a Stenberg in the pipeline right now. Sharks have wingers with skill but not a lot of physicality and intensity (Smith.) Sharks have wingers with physicality and intensity, but not probably not top line skill. A winger that has that combination would be a difference-maker come playoff time.
Although defense is a weak point right now, it’s not as if Stenberg wouldn’t tick off a major important box.