San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Isn’t Hart Finalist
Macklin Celebrini isn’t a Hart Trophy finalist.
The NHL announced on Friday that Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche were the finalists.
The Hart Trophy, voted on by the PHWA, is awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”
By that definition, the San Jose Sharks superstar is certainly a leading candidate.
Celebrini’s 115 points was involved with 46.2 of the San Jose Sharks’ 249 goals, the second-highest individual player percentage in the NHL, after McDavid’s 48.9. Celebrini had 56 points more than No. 2 on San Jose, Will Smith’s 59, the largest difference between No. 1 and No. 2 scorer in the league.
Celebrini almost dragged the San Jose Sharks into the playoff playoffs, leading a 34-point improvement for the team, from 52 to 86.
For Celebrini though, it is a strong year for MVP candidates: McDavid led the NHL with 138 points, MacKinnon was third with 127 points and on the best regular season team in the league, and Kucherov was second with 130 points, finishing the season with a staggering 79 points in his last 41 appearances.
Macklin Celebrini was voted by his peers as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, an NHLPA-voted award for most outstanding player, along with McDavid and Kucherov.
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I’d be pretty surprised if he doesn’t finish 4th which I think is fair. The field was extremely stacked this year.
“NHL Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team during the regular season.”
I don’t know how you look at this and not have Mack as a finalist. What an absolute miss by the writers. 🤦♂️
Wow. The NHL writers are about as dog shit as MLB writers (with all due respect, Sheng).
MOST VALUABLE TO HIS TEAM. You take ANY of the finalists off of their team the team makes the playoffs FULL STOP.
It shows the disconnect between these fvcking writers and reality with the Lindsay finalist. Absolute hot dog water
Eh. I don’t really agree. Take McJesus off the Oilers, they don’t make it for sure.
Take Kucherov off and I honestly don’t think they make it. The scoring gap between him and the other players on his team, is pretty significant.
MAYBE the Avs make it without Nathan.
It was a tough choice on all 3 spots, not entirely surprised Celebrini isn’t a finalist.
Maybe McJesus but that’s not the case all years. They had to outscore their troubles this year more than years past, but they still have Draisatl (I know he was injured)
Tampa? 100% they do. They have a hell of a team without Kucherov. Even if Kucherov has a pedestrian season they make it.
Avs? 100%. There’s no doubt about it. Secondary scoring, elite D and Elite goaltending.
It’s all subjective to be sure, it just shows the disconnect between the players and the writers.
Don’t care if Macklin ever wins an award. Its about Cups. The top of the Hart ballot has some players with remarkable seasons. McDavid had to carry EDM to the playoffs after Draisitl went down. And he did. MacKinnon led the Avs and they were so dominant they were basically locked in before New Years — Avs had 67pts by the end of December!! Their 3rd regulation loss came … in January!! Tampa was doing OK early on, then Kucherov just took off and started averaging 2+pts per game. Tampa had a stretch where they went 20-1-1 and Kucherov had… Read more »
Tampa and the Avs would have made the playoffs without either of those players.
Edmonton, maybe not, but that’s not due to top-line players but a sketch defense and middling goaltending.
Maybe McJesus is closer to Mack in terms of his team living or dying by their respective production but I the other two, def not.
The players vote matters more, I would assume, but it shouldn’t be just the players with the most points.
This is the correct take. What matters is cups, and when (hopefully) Mack leads the team to one, he’ll inevitably have the Hart trophy to go with it.
I’ve never seen an NHL player be as singularly critical to his team as Macklin Celebrini was this season. I understand there’s room for interpretation, in terms of the criteria. But this kid dragged a team that had been league-worst for two straight seasons to a 34-point improvement and broke a franchise scoring record held by a first-ballot Hall of Famer along the way. As a second-year player. McDavid barely got a team with Stanley Cup aspirations into the playoffs, in the league’s weakest division. MacKinnon straight up took his foot off the gas for half a season. Kucherov is… Read more »
The media complains about players giving them nothing when they answer their questions. They give the three top points leaders for MVP.
Dickinson made Canada’s World Championship roster which is cool to see. Canada’s roster is way more stacked than the US team. Dickinson is easily the weakest D on the team but I’m excited to see him play.
MVP if you take Macklin off the Sharks they would be picking at the top of the draft…Hockey Gods!
A lot in the media have come up with this rule the team has to make the playoffs to be a Hart MVP.
Ted Lindsay really deserves more attention. It’s players voting on players. That says way more.
No offense to Sheng, but I think media voting has resulted in awards being judged rather superficially. The Norris turning into “high scoring defenseman” award is an example. Some defensemen like Heiskanen with excellent all around games get overlooked, and Dahlin who plays physical in addition to offense has taken a long time to get due attention.