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Havelid on How He’s Improving, Hanging Out With Eklund Brothers (+)

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Credit: San Jose Barracuda

Mattias Havelid was playing his best before he got hurt.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2022 second-rounder had not played since Mar. 15, a season-ending lower-body injury because the Barracuda season ended last week in Henderson. In his rookie AHL campaign, Havelid had five goals and 15 points in 44 games. Before his injury, Havelid had three goals and six points in his last 14 appearances.

How did the 22-year-old feel about his introduction to North American hockey? How’s he transitioning to life in the Bay Area? How’s the 5-foot-9 right-hander getting better this summer? How are William and Victor Eklund different?

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