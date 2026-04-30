Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Joe Will Talks Next Steps for Pohlkamp, Sahlin Wallenius, Bystedt & More (+)

Published

18 hours ago

on

By

Credit: San Jose Barracuda

Joe Will is proud of the San Jose Barracuda.

The Barracuda, however, suffered an early playoff exit last week, getting swept by the Henderson Silver Knights. This came on the heels of a late-season Cuda swoon, dropping 10 of their last 12 regular season games.

Will, the Barracuda GM and San Jose Sharks Assistant GM, held an exit interview on Monday, taking questions about head coach John McCarthy and the coaching staff, why Igor Chernyshov benefited from his time with the Cuda, and next steps for Eric Pohlkamp and Leo Sahlin Wallenius.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sports Shots