Joe Will Talks Next Steps for Pohlkamp, Sahlin Wallenius, Bystedt & More (+)

Joe Will is proud of the San Jose Barracuda.

The Barracuda, however, suffered an early playoff exit last week, getting swept by the Henderson Silver Knights. This came on the heels of a late-season Cuda swoon, dropping 10 of their last 12 regular season games.

Will, the Barracuda GM and San Jose Sharks Assistant GM, held an exit interview on Monday, taking questions about head coach John McCarthy and the coaching staff, why Igor Chernyshov benefited from his time with the Cuda, and next steps for Eric Pohlkamp and Leo Sahlin Wallenius.