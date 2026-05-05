San Jose Sharks
Sharks Win 2026 Draft Lottery, Get No. 2 Pick
The San Jose Sharks have won the 2026 Draft Lottery!
They moved up from the No. 9 spot to No. 2.
“It’s exciting for us,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier told ESPN. “For the most part, we’re going to look at best player.”
The Sharks were in the running for the No. 1 pick, and in the first draw for that pick, after three lottery balls (of four), needed a No. 3 ping pong ball. They didn’t get that, and the Toronto Maple Leafs moved from the fifth spot to first-overall.
But, in the second draw, the San Jose Sharks got the winning combination, and got the No. 2 pick.
The Vancouver Canucks, the worst team in the NHL this season, ended up with the third-overall selection.
Winger Gavin McKenna is the consensus No. 1 pick, and if he goes to the Maple Leafs, there’s still a world of possibilities for the Sharks. Could they opt for winger Ivar Stenberg, perhaps the biggest threat to McKenna for the top pick? Or, they’ll get their choice of top defensemen, perhaps Chase Reid?
Either way, even after a resurgent 2025-26 season that saw the Sharks in the playoff hunt until the last week of the season, they’re still sitting pretty for the 2026 Draft.
The 2026 Draft will be held in Buffalo on Jun. 26 and 27.
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Mike, if you’re reading, which I hope you’re not — flip two to Vancouver for three and Hronek, draft Verhoeff or Reid and call it a summer, baby.
I was coming here to wonder if this is in play, too
Nice!
Doubt Vancouver goes for that, but I do like Hronek.
Take Stenberg and trade Eklund for Hronek. Vancouver drafts Hronek’s replacement.
Absent trades, the Sharks could have three lines which are all top 20 in the entire league. Depth does things …
Eklund for Hronek is the type of deal that bones you when Zach Werenski becomes available. You don’t trade your highest-value chip for a guy who isn’t a true #1. If Vancouver needs more, a pick or a B+ prospect should be plenty. There’s a consensus top two in this draft, the value of two will be massive.
The risk you take. Werenski may never come available. if he does, maybe you then part with Smith.
Stenberg + Hronek + Werenski in. Smith + Eklund out.
The blue line goes from disaster to near the best in the league. The forward group remains great with the Stenberg addition.
Not sure where Hronek ranks, but he’s easily a top pairing sort and probably somewhere around the top 25 d-men in the league
Quit trying to make “fetch” happen.
The village psychic/idiot predicts Smitty is in it for the long haul with SJS.
Since when did you start talking shit to me? Ok if that’s how you want to go. It’s pretty simple to see that Smith isn’t getting traded. He’s the franchise players best friend and he’s the 2nd most skilled player in the organization.
More likely it’s #2 AND Eklund for #3 and Hronek.
If I were Rutherford, I would absolutely say no. Even by making the offer to trade down, you tip your hand.
Funny, because I was thinking the same thing but maybe package a F like Eklund as well because that spot drop doesn’t necessarily mean getting but not giving.
The possibilities are endless!
Stenberg welcome to San Jose!
sure as shit hope not. I have no interest in being the southern brand of the Leafs.
Trades exist. You’ve been talking about trading Eklund for a D for over a year now.
If they’re going to draft a player there I hope it’s not a winger. Don’t care how well he competes.
I’ve been trying to trade Eklund since Grier took over.😜
To be fair to Stenberg, I think he is made of much tougher stuff than Nylander, who is just soft
Nylander is a stud though.
Ok Zeke, go nuts.
I’m pretty thrilled.
gotta admit, I appreciate the hockey karma of it all. Sharks tried to make the playoffs, played hard and honest. Even winning the last game when losing would have been advantageous.
Karma rewards the effort for not tanking.
Nice to see the franchise get some luck around this kind of stuff for a change. For decades it never worked out. Even last year they got fucked over.
And they just re-signed Patrick Giles, so Zeke is having a day.
I do like Giles. He and Regenda won me over because they go to the net front.
Definitely a longshot, but I think Giles might make a useful 3C when Wennberg moves to wing or after his deal ends. Lotta guys will have a shot at 3C. Ostapchuk, Bystedt, McKinney and maybe even Dellandrea. Smith could be moved there, too. Especially if Stenberg or McKenna comes to town.
Alas, Regenda’s not coming back.
I don’t think Giles has enough upside for 3c but if Chuckster goes 3c maybe Giles at 4c? Or more likely just organizational depth.
Giles at 3C is a longshot. I wouldn’t dismiss it completely. Sharks are not big down the middle (or at wing). Having Giles and Ostapchuk as 3C and 4C is size and snarl. Plus Giles does go to the net front and that’s not something the Sharks do well.
Oh that’s hilarious! Good for him! Although he’s having a day of delusion with all this talk of Smith getting traded. Shit ain’t happening.
Take the surest thing, which is a forward. That’d be Stenberg, assuming its McKenna going 1st. Or, trade for a sure thing d-man by trading down or moving Smith and/or Eklund. For example, trade 2nd overall to Chicago for Alex Vlasic and the 4th overall. You get a legit d-man, 2 or 3 plus a d-man at 4 (Smits?). And later on, draft Ryan Lin. That means the organization will have added Lin, Pohlkamp, Smits and Vlasic from April to June. Without trading anyone. If Sharks get Stenberg (my preference based on what I’ve heard) and want to move Smith… Read more »
I think Chicago being at 4 and desperate for a forward could really play into the Sharks hands if they want to trade down. Not just for a potential Chicago trade but Vancouver if they want Stenberg would need to worry about that situation as well which could bring a trade down to 3 into play.
I’ve been hyping up Chase Reid all year but I’m with you if you are picking at 2 you need to take Stenberg and figure the rest out down the road.
I don’t think Smith will get traded. The friendship with Mack is too tight, whether we like it or not (I, for one, love it). If they take Stenberg or McKenna, I think Eklund would be the one traded for sure since he would be made redundant as the small top 6 winger. Eklund plus something for a major D piece, possibly.
Having said that, I love a scenario where they trade back a spot or 3 and get a major D piece in addition to a young future star D-man
Smith is close to untouchable, but not quite. You only move him for a proven, elite piece in an area of need. Which means a Norris-level d-man. Seider also comes to mind as a guy who might shake loose. Maybe Fox?
I’d do Smith for Seider or Werenski. For Fox, I’d expect something extra in return in addition to Fox.
I would be shocked and bummed if Smitty got traded. It’s too early in his career and I think he has more to offer in the coming years.
Sorry, Smith is not going anywhere for anyone. Full stop.
Smith is an ELITE forward. The fanbase would absolutely torch & pitchfork GMMG right out of town if he even contemplated the thought of trading WSH.
Nope, not close, he IS untouchable. Maybe if we’re talking Makar level? Other than that he’s staying until they see what his final form is. Up to now it’s been a teenager with a hockey Savant brain out there. We’ll see what he looks like in a man’s body. If he doesn’t live up the expectations at that point, then sure I could see him getting traded.
Gotta give to get.
To get an elite d-man, you’re giving up something very meaningful. Smith is that.
If Sharks get Stenberg, they have a winger who is Smith-level or better. But the hole on ‘d’ remains.
Seider for Smith is a good deal for the Sharks — and maybe for DET.
Not happening.
Stenberg or Mckenna come in
No thank you.
I’m in the Discord chat right now, and it’s dope to live chat with the podcast
fwiw, I think the Sharks chances at getting Raddysh in free agency just took a nice jump.
Splain further.
Sharks, assuming they draft 2nd overall and take a forward, can now push harder for Raddysh as they can’t count on a d-man in the draft hitting soon but can afford to pay up even more for Raddysh. Plus, San Jose looks like an even better destination today than it did yesterday.
I don’t see how the draft is going to affect that. None of these guys are expected to play right away, correct?
It’s Galaxy Braining time! TML picks Stenberg at #1. Mats Sundin will pick his countryman. That leaves McKenna & all the D-men available at #2. Since SJS already has their quota of small skilled forwards, they will pass on McKenna which leaves Reid (rs), Carels (ls), Smits (ls) & Verhoeff (rs) to choose from. This is the most beautiful of choices. Which of these 4 D men would GMMG select? Which one would you choose? Would you pick McKenna anyway? I’m liking Reid, Smits, Carels & Verhoeff in that order, so I guess I’d pick Reid. Jumbo will like the… Read more »
I would trade down and try to pick up another veteran defenseman as Joseph suggested even if it’s not Hronik. I have yet to see a scout say that any of these defenseman are sure fire first pair D.
The Hockey Gods have looked upon the Sharks today, and have granted us a joyous gift today.
Praise be onto them.
So, I’m creating a new term: Levshunov’d. The top rated d-man in a draft who isn’t panning out as quickly as hoped and may not prove worthy of 2nd overall. May not be the top d-man in his draft class. Drafting d-men at the very top of the draft is a higher risk choice compared to a winger. With the 2nd overall pick, its a risk the Sharks don’t need to take. So take the forward and trade for a proven solution on defense. Stenberg or McKenna will free up Eklund and/or Smith for trade and get a good-to-elite proven… Read more »