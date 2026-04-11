FLASH Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Us Anything!

The San Jose Sharks’ season is on life support.

So it’s time for an emergency San Jose Hockey Now Podcast mailbag!

Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below. You have ONE day to get your questions in!

Keegan and Zubair and I will pick the best questions and answer them on Sunday. Address them to us, there’s no Dan this week, he’s in Cancun! Every subscriber will get at least one question answered.

If possible, please use your e-mail that you subscribe with in your comment! That makes it easier for me to verify your subscription.

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And if you haven’t been, make sure you’re following or subscribed to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on YouTube too!

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