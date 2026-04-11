San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
FLASH Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Us Anything!
The San Jose Sharks’ season is on life support.
So it’s time for an emergency San Jose Hockey Now Podcast mailbag!
Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below. You have ONE day to get your questions in!
Keegan and Zubair and I will pick the best questions and answer them on Sunday. Address them to us, there’s no Dan this week, he’s in Cancun! Every subscriber will get at least one question answered.
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Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
If the sharks win either of the draft lottery picks, should they take one BPA like McKenna or stenberg (maybe reid or another defenseman is in that group, but I’m not sure they’re that good) or should they trade back a few picks to get one of the defenders they like and gain assets like a veteran or a young stud that’s in their early 20s that can help now and they get a defender that’ll hopefully help the team in a few years.
Sorry for the long question.
There are 11 forwards signed for next season already. How much movement in our forward group do we expect may happen this summer? Is this group good enough and we just need defense?
Is our D development more of an issue than attracting free agents? I remember when we developed guys like Braun and Middleton. It doesn’t seem like we’re preparing young defensive players very well for the current NHL.
Yeah – I wouldn’t mind seeing the second coming of Douglas Murray come up through the Cuda.
There’s clearly a bunch of vitriol towards Warsofsky. This one is more of a multiple question, question. What’re your opinions on the job he’s done, and do you think it’s time for him to be on the hot seat? I can’t see a world where you don’t see the people online talking about how poor his coaching and specifically his defensive systems are. Very curious to get all three of your thoughts.
Which ‘Cuda forwards have a legit shot at a playing role in the NHL. Feels like the Sharks have so many spots already taken that it’ll be hard for Bystedt, Musty and the others to find appropriate spots that fit their development needs
With Pohlkamp in the mix as a starter next year, what does the D look like? Shakir and Dickinson have not played consistently. The experienced veterans have not played that well either. Who stays (because of contract) and who goes?
Everyone has talked about, ad nauseam how the D performed and how it needs to get better and how the forward group is driven by Mack, so my question? is: Not top-6 or top-9, not who needs to step up from the Cuda, but rather what player type do the Sharks need on their roster next year. Singular, not plural. I think they need a Tkachuk-lite kind of player. Someone that drags them into the fight that plays in the top-9. Sherwood can do that, sure, but I think we need that player type on the Sharks. What say you?… Read more »
defensively the sharks haven’t been great for the majority of the year, but as of late it has shown glaringly on the PP. With the season on the line does it not make sense to at least pull Cagnoni up to run the point?
Defence defense defense… Orlov and dickenson are in. Leddy and klingsberg are out.
What would you do with Ferraro, mukhamadulin and desharnais?
We don’t want to hurt the development of a young d-Man like mirco Mueller. Are sharks pushing Dickenson (and possibly polkamp when he arrives) too hard and too soon?
I’m very much anti-trading Eklund as I think he’s a core piece of this forward group, and still very young. Can you help me understand the benefit of moving him over forwards that haven’t made an impact in the NHL yet? (Musty, Bystedt, etc?)
Goalie corps isn’t a huge need, but – any chance Neddy is not going to return? Until the overall defense improves, Asky is not going to be enough to carry the load.
He signed an extension a little while ago for 2 more years, I believe.
Two part question about “the future is teal”; 1A) Is Asky’s glove hand fixable? 1B) Can Will Smith learn to be and/or become stronger with the puck instead of at the first hint of contact being like a wide receiver with alligator arms going over the middle of the field?
For Zubair, what’s a song or maybe an album that best represents this sharks season? And if you can think of it, what song/album would you hope would represent the sharks next season?
Seems doubtful any team’s going to be willing to part with a #1 D anytime in the near future. What do you think about the D by committee route?
Could you guys discuss a few middle pairing trade options in terms of play style fit, contract fit, and cost to acquire? I’m seeing some talk about Kesserling in Buffalo, Reilly in Toronto, Schneider in NY, and the previously discussed Hamilton in NJ.
Any others you’re seeing?
Seems that the Avs provide a blueprint on how to get from worst to first. They got ‘younger’. They traded a distraction (Duchene), key acquisitions Lehkonen, Manson, cogliano, Sturm…. of course Makar pick didn’t hurt. They also attribute patience with Bednar’s approach…. I think MG has accomplished a lot of these things as well. Why shouldn’t we let this play out?
Would y’all be kind enough to examine what the Sharks organizational depth and asset pool would look like if they traded for a top pair right handed defensemen. Prime-age (25-29) RHDs with top-pair capabilities are rarely traded, and when they are, the price is astronomical. 1st Round Pick + Top Prospect + Young Roster Player/Second-Round Pick. How would the Sharks asset pool look in a few years, 3-ish?, IF they were able to make that kind of trade? I know y’all have talked about this before but honestly how this situation is addressed by Mike Grier and company is, I… Read more »
1b. Is there a world where we see Toff scratched next year to make way for someone in the top-9 whether trade, UFA or call-up? Unless he has some lower body issue he’s been dealing with all year he’s been more of a drag on the team than a boon for it. His first step has diminished this year, and very noticeably, but his top speed still looks good. With age, his first-step isn’t going to get better next year and, of course, he’s a good guy in the room and all that, but the ice results matter too. 1c.… Read more »
I know there’s been quite a bit of criticism on how Warso has managed Muk. How do you guys feel the Sharks have handled Muk and other young players/prospects in the system? Any concerns with their development approach in general or in any specific cases?
If you could pick one defenseman for the Sharks to trade for this offseason, who would you choose and what would your “take it or leave it” trade package be (i.e. final trade offer if there’s a bidding war)?
When comparing the rebuilds of Montreal, Utah, Ottawa, Anaheim and Chicago, all of those teams have been bad for a while and collected an enormous wealth of depth. Obviously, the sharks have Celebrini who’s the best player in all of those teams however, if the sharks don’t make it to the next level in the next 2-5 years, will it be because the sharks got very little value out of the Doug Wilson Junior era while these future competitors were finding real value. To give an example, the sharks defence are years behind all of these teams partly because Wilson… Read more »
Technically we started our rebuild after every single one of those teams
Good insight. Our cupboard was bare. MTL and CHI had some pretty good players that people didn’t know were going to become really good players.
MTL, for example, had Suzuki and Caufield, both drafted before 2020, but each took a few seasons to make it to the NHL and few more before taking that leap. Caufield just hit 50 goals while Suzuki is about to hit 100pts
While Askarov is super talented he may have a longer path to becoming an elite goalie. Let’s imagine it will take him 5 years to reach elite level. What Sharks should do in the meantime?
Oilers have McDavid, but not a lot of depth behind him and not a lot of defense. How Sharks can get on a better trajectory?
Yeah, though every once in a while that Draisaitl guy flashes some potential
They made it to game 7 of the SCF two years in a row lol, it doesn’t get much better trajectory than that. I guess maybe study the panthers if you want a better one.
Questions regarding off-season movements. If Auston Matthews does become available do you think Sharks are players in that trade (especially if they can keep Misa and Smith out of trade)? I ask this because Auston obviously close with Jumbo and Marleau has ties to SJ and it seems like this team is missing out on another star with Macklin. A lot of fans against this I don’t know how to feel. A lot of talk has been about Sharks acquiring a 1D. What do you think that looks like? You look around the league, Werenski, Bouchard, Makar, Hughes, Dahlin etc… Read more »
With the rising cap and everything it may become less possible to get any upgrades in free agency. Given all teams are in the same boat, what are they going to do? Let’s say Polkhamp and Cagnoni don’t grow to the NHL level. What are our options?
No question, but thank you for your coverage this season! I enjoyed reading the articles & watching the post-game videos.
Given that defensemen take longer to develop (generally), what skills do you see Mukhamadulin, Dickinson, Cagnoni and Desharnais needing to develop if they’re going to be regulars at the NHL level? Do you see Pohlkamp as NHL ready for a contending team?
Is the poor goaltending down the stretch explained by the even poorer defense? How comfortable do you feel running back the same tandem next season?
Do you think management is happy with Warso’s performance the last two years? He’s made some personnel decisions that befuddle me, like who’s on the PP and who’s not and sitting some players who seem clearly more appropriate than who he slots in. On the one hand he often says you have to earn your ice time but he clearly leans in favor of vets who in some cases don’t seem to have earned the ice time (like PP1) they have gotten this season. Any guesses on how many years he has left on his contract, just curious…
Good point! I think Grier answers that question if one of his assistants is let go. The PP has been ass and the PK as well. Is it personnel or is it a byproduct of coaching?
What are yall sipping on? A or NA
With the benefit of hindsight and seeing where the Sharks are in the standings now, is there a specific player you would have liked to have seen the Sharks trade for at the deadline to help with the playoff push? If so, what would your “take or leave it” trade offer have been for that player if there was a bidding war?
Or do you think Grier made the right call to wait until the offseason to make any major moves?
For Keegan – realizing there is no Schaefer, are there any defenseman in this year’s class that could reasonably step into an NHL lineup next season and be a legit everyday player?
The organization has a glut of forwards both on the NHL roster and in the AHL in Musty, Bystedt and Haltunnen. Who is most likely to go?
Do you ever see yourselves doing a live, in-person recording of the Pod with an audience? I’d show up!
2026 draft
The Sharks have the 9th selection.
The top 4 dmen are gone.
The fans want Daxon Rudolph, a rhd
Grier correctly selects Oscar freakin’ Hemming
It’s a brilliant move, and Grier can’t believe Oscar was there.
Sharks nation goes ballistic, they wanted a Dman at all costs
my question: on a scale of 1-10, please measure the outrage of not selecting D with their 1st pick?
I’m with you. Our D is bad so I understand the desire to draft to address the need. But, unless the Sharks brass think that there’s an NHL-ready defenseman in this class (and they can grab him) I think they have to continue to take best available and then use those assets to trade for someone NHL-ready.
It would be a horrible mistake not to take the BPA! That is not the winning path.
Definitely – IF the BPA is clear, that’s not always the case. As long as Grier doesn’t reach for need, there shouldn’t be any complaint.
Sheng has previously discussed how Macklin Celebrini’s rise will make San Jose a destination for players who want to play with someone of that caliber and have a chance at a cup in the near future. Setting aside team needs, what players would you guys like to see in Teal at some point in the next 3 years simply for your own personal enjoyment.
I’d like you three to play Mike Grier and the Sharks braintrust. Expectations for 25-26 have been far exceeded. My question is, what two or three moves would you make in free agency and or trades that would put you in the 90 point range thereby guaranteeing playoff spot. Accomplishing this needs to happen without negatively affecting the strong locker room chemistry the Sharks have achieved this year.
Hi guys!
Thank you for the entertainment, love the podcast and everything you do Sheng!
This for.Keegan if the Sharks manage somehow to draft Albert Smits, what do you think what is the timeline for him for the NHL and how would you construct the future defense of the Sharks with Dickinson and Smits? And with Wang if he pans out in 2-3 years.maybe?
Thanks Sheng. possibly not the right venue for this question, but like Travis Kelce, I gotta take my shot! i live in Australia after growing up in the bay. My kids are obsessed with the Sharks, but obviously we can’t attend any games. we will be visiting San Jose in July, the week of the prospect scrimmage (fka the teal and white game). It’s the only thing my son wants to do, but I fear it’ll sell out. what’s the best way to get tickets for that scrimmage without being a season ticket holder? And can you please help me… Read more »
Q1. Regardless of what Mgmt thinks of Mukhamadullin, do you think Shakir wants to return to San Jose? Q2. Dickinson probably has more whiffs on pucks than maybe the rest of the team combined. Will that be corrected by age/experience or is there some training regimen that he needs this summer? Q3. Sheng, you seem to have access to a lot of exotic microstats. Is there a microstat on unforced icings? If so, is Ferraro leading the league? (As an aside, I suspect that Vlasic might be the NHL’s career leader.) Anyway, my real question is whether Ferraro is at a point in his career… Read more »
If the Sharks end up just outside the top 8 or not high enough to take a top D man, should they offer one of their round 1 draft choices and a high prospect ( Haltunnen, Bystedt, etc ) to move into a position to get a top D draft prospect?
What would goalie guru Kevin Woodley, or better yet Thomas Speer, say about Askarov’s ability to stop shots up high or track the puck through screens? We know his confidence is not an issue (according to Drew) but why does it always seem as if Askarov is frozen or surprised by shots up high? Keegan, didn’t you tweet way back when that you’re worried about his hands?
Buffalo has been a great story this season and they have a few DMen who could be attractive to SJ. Byram in trade and Kesselring RFA in particular. Would hate to lose Musty but bet he and Buffalo would be another good story but what would it take to get Musty. Is Buffalo willing to match a reasonable RFA offer for Kesselring to keep him?
Agree with the premise that Buf is a very logical trade partner. Musty, picks and rostered players, who knows? But, it makes a lot I’d sense for both sides.
If Warsofsky keeps his job (as seems likely, love it or hate it), are there any Assistant Coaches that could be in the hot seat in his stead?
Bonus questions:
Keegan, will you be repping your Sharks fandom in your wedding (attire, mention, first dance to the goal song, etc)?
Sheng: We’re all subscribers but are there any colleagues of yours whose work you think we should follow (Sharks or otherwise)?
Zubair, what stick(s) do you rock?
Would you rather fight 100 duck sized Dan Boyle, or 1 Dan Boyle sized duck?
What is the feelings from scouts and sharks management with the progress of the cuda? They seem to have have peaked a month ago and now running low on energy. The most important role is player development and there is some quality graduates in Graf and Cherny on the Sharks now. But Muhk and other D are still not producing to their ceiling, any thoughts or insights to how they are performing to the overall org? Next year they probably get Pohlkamp and LSW, a bigger upgrade on D, do we trust the Cuda to bring the best out of… Read more »
In Mike’s opening presser when he was introduced, his mission statement was that we were going to be hard, heavy, and difficult to play against—basically the complete antithesis of what we are. He has definitely put an emphasis on size, but the industrious, dogged, kill-or-be-killed physicality it takes to win a Cup is not in our DNA. Why do you think he’s deviated from his original blueprint?
I first want to say how great this podcast is and how much joy it brings to Sharks fan like me. Especially now with Mr. Boyle and Mr. Zubair around (and at times JD) it brings so many great and different perspectives to the listeners. So my question is this, seeing that it might be difficult to bring in a suitable PP1QBD this offseason, would you guys prefer to see them use a younger option like Dickinson or Cagnoni to QB the PP or should they re-explore the 5F PP? I was beginning to think of that again after seeing… Read more »
Love that you guys are doing this, hopefully I still make the cut. I think there’s a lot of speculation about the Oilers pick being trade bait, as well as prospects like Musty, Bystedt or even Eklund or even Mukh’s rights. The most frustrating thing for me about this speculation is ok, we know that we may give up these pieces but for who? Which defensemen or other players do we think make sense for the sharks AND make sense for the teams acquiring these players/picks? Listening to the pod JD says Kesselring – but for who? What is his… Read more »
Would the Sharks ever ask Toffoli to waive is NTC this offseason, or is that completely off the table until year 4 of his deal? He seems the odd man out on the top 3 lines.
Is the coaching staff mostly to blame for this late season collapse, or is it the players that own all the responsibility? I just hope they learn from going through this experience