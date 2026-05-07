San Jose Sharks
Seven Prospects for Sharks To Consider at No. 2
It’s a whole new world for the San Jose Sharks at the 2026 draft.
The Sharks were likely to come out of Tuesday’s draft lottery with the No. 9 pick. Instead, ping pong ball luck got them the No. 2.
The Toronto Maple Leafs also moved up, winning the first-overall selection.
So now, the 2026 draft, to be held on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, is basically the San Jose Sharks’ oyster.
“It’s a good day for the organization,” GM Mike Grier said after the lottery.
Who could Grier and his scouting staff be looking at for No. 2?
Gavin McKenna
The winger is the consensus No. 1 pick, not likely to be available at No. 2.
But McKenna also isn’t the unanimous first-overall a la Matthew Schaefer, Macklin Celebrini, or Connor Bedard in previous years.
If the Leafs pass on McKenna, it would be hard for the San Jose Sharks to ignore him. McKenna is the “most dynamic offensive playmaker of this draft class”, a future first-line winger.
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
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Totally trust Grier in the draft. He and his team have made some savvy decisions.
If he can find an opportunity to trade down and get multiple pieces to add to our blue line, so be it.
If hockey stays hockey and there is no trade movement, I hope that they stick with the BPA mantra. Stenberg looks like a stud. No need to overthink it.
in the search for elite d-men, I’d offer up this. To get Quinn Hughes, the Canucks got Buium, Ohgren and Rossi plus a Wild rd 1 pick. The Wild 1st is going to be a late first. Call that a 25th overall Buium, in a re-draft, probably goes around 10-ish. That assumes he’s middle of the pack among his d-man peers (4 out of 6) and 5 forwards (Macklin, Sennecke, Demidov, Catton and iginla). Hage and Chernyshov might also pass him in a re-draft. 10th is about right. Could argue a few slots in either direction, but that’s close enough.… Read more »