Seven Prospects for Sharks To Consider at No. 2

It’s a whole new world for the San Jose Sharks at the 2026 draft.

The Sharks were likely to come out of Tuesday’s draft lottery with the No. 9 pick. Instead, ping pong ball luck got them the No. 2.

The Toronto Maple Leafs also moved up, winning the first-overall selection.

So now, the 2026 draft, to be held on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, is basically the San Jose Sharks’ oyster.

“It’s a good day for the organization,” GM Mike Grier said after the lottery.

Who could Grier and his scouting staff be looking at for No. 2?

Gavin McKenna

The winger is the consensus No. 1 pick, not likely to be available at No. 2.

But McKenna also isn’t the unanimous first-overall a la Matthew Schaefer, Macklin Celebrini, or Connor Bedard in previous years.

If the Leafs pass on McKenna, it would be hard for the San Jose Sharks to ignore him. McKenna is the “most dynamic offensive playmaker of this draft class”, a future first-line winger.