Grier Talks Winning (Trading?) No. 2 Pick, Thoughts on McKenna & Stenberg & Reid (+)

The San Jose Sharks are still winning in the off-season.

The Sharks moved from the No. 9 spot in the Draft Lottery to the No. 2 pick in the 2026 Draft.

The 2026 Draft will be held in Buffalo on Jun. 26 and 27.

Grier spoke on if the No. 2 pick is in play in a trade to improve the San Jose Sharks, talking to owner Hasso Plattner, plus his thoughts on Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Chase Reid: