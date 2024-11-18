Sharks Recall Askarov, How Long Will Vanecek Be Out?

Yaroslav Askarov has landed.

On Saturday, Vitek Vanecek was injured during the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mackenzie Blackwood relieved him.

While the extent of Vanecek’s injury is unknown right now, the Sharks have recalled top prospect Yaroslav Askarov to take his place.

The Askarov has landed pic.twitter.com/exKYJ019jS — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 18, 2024

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky labeled Vanecek’s upper-body injury day-to-day. Warsofsky said, among other things, that a teammate collided with Vanecek by the net in Pittsburgh. At the moment, they’re not sure if Vanecek will be able to travel on the Sharks’ Wednesday-Thursday road trip against the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues.

Askarov is arguably the top goaltending prospect in the world, the No. 11 pick of the 2020 Draft.

The San Jose Sharks acquired Askarov from the Nashville Predators over the summer, along with prospect Nolan Burke and a 2025 third-round pick, for prospects David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona, and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first-round pick.

Askarov, 22, has been phenomenal with the San Jose Barracuda, going 6-3-0-2 with a .939 Save %.

And unlike when he was shuttling between Nashville and their AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals, going from the Cuda to the Sharks is just a walk down the hall.

“Absolutely, that’s awesome,” Askarov laughed after practice.

Meanwhile, Blackwood was strong in relief in Steel City, making 25-of-26 saves, and he will start on Monday night versus the Detroit Red Wings.

But you figure, if Vanecek doesn’t travel, that Askarov will be in line for a start on Wednesday or Thursday.

If so, San Jose Sharks fans are about to see a glimpse of their future.

Today was also the first time that Askarov, who was injured throughout training camp, has practiced with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

“It’s always fun to be on the ice with the young guys, because we have the energy inside all the time, fired up and ready to go,” Askarov smiled.