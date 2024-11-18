San Jose Sharks
Sharks Recall Askarov, How Long Will Vanecek Be Out?
Yaroslav Askarov has landed.
On Saturday, Vitek Vanecek was injured during the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mackenzie Blackwood relieved him.
While the extent of Vanecek’s injury is unknown right now, the Sharks have recalled top prospect Yaroslav Askarov to take his place.
The Askarov has landed pic.twitter.com/exKYJ019jS
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 18, 2024
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky labeled Vanecek’s upper-body injury day-to-day. Warsofsky said, among other things, that a teammate collided with Vanecek by the net in Pittsburgh. At the moment, they’re not sure if Vanecek will be able to travel on the Sharks’ Wednesday-Thursday road trip against the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues.
Askarov is arguably the top goaltending prospect in the world, the No. 11 pick of the 2020 Draft.
The San Jose Sharks acquired Askarov from the Nashville Predators over the summer, along with prospect Nolan Burke and a 2025 third-round pick, for prospects David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona, and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first-round pick.
Askarov, 22, has been phenomenal with the San Jose Barracuda, going 6-3-0-2 with a .939 Save %.
And unlike when he was shuttling between Nashville and their AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals, going from the Cuda to the Sharks is just a walk down the hall.
“Absolutely, that’s awesome,” Askarov laughed after practice.
Meanwhile, Blackwood was strong in relief in Steel City, making 25-of-26 saves, and he will start on Monday night versus the Detroit Red Wings.
But you figure, if Vanecek doesn’t travel, that Askarov will be in line for a start on Wednesday or Thursday.
If so, San Jose Sharks fans are about to see a glimpse of their future.
Today was also the first time that Askarov, who was injured throughout training camp, has practiced with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
“It’s always fun to be on the ice with the young guys, because we have the energy inside all the time, fired up and ready to go,” Askarov smiled.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
So stoked
IMO, Sharks should extend Blackwood and run with him and Askarov starting next year. Trade Vanecek and get whatever you can for him.
In a perfect world this would be ideal but I don’t see it. Blackwood is the goalie most likely to bring back the best return in trade this season. Also Asky won’t like having his path blocked yet again. He could force his way out. Only way it works is if whoever they sign does a 3 year deal in an open competition for ice time. Asky has been great in the AHL but Im not sure he can outplay this version of Blackwood right away. I would guess that the Sharks trade both Blackwood and Vanacek and bring back… Read more »
For the sake of conversation. Was reported that the Cap may go up to 95-97mil next season. That is going to be a crap ton of money for Grier to spend and seems likely he will get relatively close to the cap. Going to be very interesting to see how he spends it.