Hockey History
Plattner Interview Reaction! | Worried About Sharks’ Start?
San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee react to opening night’s explosive Hasso Plattner interview!
We share our reaction to the San Jose Sharks’ owner’s thoughts about Erik Karlsson, Doug Wilson, Doug Wilson Jr., and more!
We also chat about the rough start to the Sharks’ season…what are our biggest worries so far? What do we think about Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa’s NHL debuts?
We also discuss the San Jose Sharks’ unpopular new goal song and claiming Vincent Iorio off waivers.
Few comments on the Hasso interview. When Sheng wrote favorably about the Hertl trade, one of his key points was Hertl’s knees and the risk the trade partner was taking on. Turns out, Hertl was well aware of just how vulnerable he was and expressed it to Hasso as a reason he wanted to go to a contender soon. Kudos to Sheng for having pointed that out at the time. Hasso and the rebuild was a bit moire mixed. Reports from the GM candidates Hasso interviewed suggested that multiple candidates thought Hasso was unduly optimistic about the state of the… Read more »
Pretty sure there was never a quote of Hasso saying he’s too old for a rebuild. That was all crazy fan speculation based on re-signing Hertl and the optimism Will showed while he was in over his head at the NHL level.
Too bad Hasso didn’t pit his foot down and hire his Landsmann and our program wouldn’t be set back years.
I wonder if we can get some candid answers from Hasso about the Evander Kane saga. I think committing to Kane instead of Pavs was a HUGE mistake on DW’s part.
I resented Karlsson throughout his whole tenure as a Sharks, and thought he was the reason we let Pavs go. But since someone pointed out to me that they gave that same money to Kane that they could of given to Pavs, I start to imagine that the Karlsson experiment could of worked
In both the re-signings of Kane and Karlsson, they gave up additional draft capital. I was shocked by the term with Kane and the $$ with EK65. Its unclear to me who they were competing against. With Kane, can’t imagine anyone was going to give him that term. He had a history of wearing out his welcome AND a history of being injured by April. With EK65, no one knew if he was even healthy except the Sharks (and they didn’t get it right). I do think the Sharks could have kept Pavs, albeit on a bizarre contract — 8… Read more »
If EK65 doesn’t get hurt that first season the Sharks likely have a cup win and none of it matters anyway.
Off topic but the Sharks are now the only team in the NHL without a Win.
Please get one this weekend!
Everyone else has played at least 4 games, a couple have played 6 … Sharks still at 3. That said, 24/32 teams have 2 or more wins
Is there a link to a video of full interview of Hasso? Sharks site just has a edited 4 minute vid & searching youtube comes up empty.
Sheng, did any other entity record the interview other than the Sharks org?
While reading the Hasso interview is nice, I would much rather watch it so that I can discern for myself Hassos’ intentions.
fwiw, Zubair was right about Celebrini in OT.
Said it before, I don’t care about 3v3 hockey. But Celebrini (and others have noticed it too), he is too aggressive. ‘One vs too many’ was acceptable last season when it was all learning curve. Its less acceptable this season, now that its clear it rarely works.
This was definitely the episode where Zubair hit his stride.
The Iorio claim, as viewed by the Caps ‘Locked’ On person
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-eV_HvPPOQ
Some comments: decent mobility, reliable. More multi-dimensional than the guy (McIlrath) who they kept over Iorio.
Mostly upset that they lost him for nothing and it makes it harder to deal with injuries later this season.