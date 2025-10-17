Plattner Interview Reaction! | Worried About Sharks’ Start?

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee react to opening night’s explosive Hasso Plattner interview!

We share our reaction to the San Jose Sharks’ owner’s thoughts about Erik Karlsson, Doug Wilson, Doug Wilson Jr., and more!

We also chat about the rough start to the Sharks’ season…what are our biggest worries so far? What do we think about Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa’s NHL debuts?

We also discuss the San Jose Sharks’ unpopular new goal song and claiming Vincent Iorio off waivers.

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.