SJHN Daily: How To Get Special Toffoli Sleepover Bobblehead, Misa at Giants Game

If you want a complete San Jose Sharks sleepover bobblehead, it’s a two-step process.

Everyone knows that all fans attending the Oct. 9 season opener will receive a Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith sleepover bobblehead.

"SLEEPOVER” Don’t miss our Opening Night giveaway 🎟️ https://t.co/4khTbKnc8u pic.twitter.com/NFv4YgumPm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 28, 2025

But if you want to complete the “sleepover set” with the Tyler Toffoli piece, it’s a separate purchase. The price is to-be-announced, but fans will need to buy the Toffoli attachment at the Sharks Foundation booth inside SAP Center. The foundation “empowers youth through education and wellness programs while advancing equitable access to hockey for all” and has donated over $20 million to local organizations.

If you want to complete the set, and give back in the process, you can’t miss the season opener!

Tyler and Cat Toffoli, plus Justin Turner, welcome Michael Misa to a San Francisco Giants game (Photo via Cat Toffoli).

#SJSharks Around the Bay schedule next month. Player appearance info will be released soon: pic.twitter.com/MqvHsbBtO1 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) August 28, 2025

Patrice Bergeron working with Will Smith and Alex Newhook on their Face-Offs pic.twitter.com/SaFDQwPQ4k — Hannah (@babybergy37) August 28, 2025

Don’t worry y’all, Mikko Rantanen is a Dallas Star. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 28, 2025

