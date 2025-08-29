Links
SJHN Daily: How To Get Special Toffoli Sleepover Bobblehead, Misa at Giants Game
If you want a complete San Jose Sharks sleepover bobblehead, it’s a two-step process.
Everyone knows that all fans attending the Oct. 9 season opener will receive a Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith sleepover bobblehead.
"SLEEPOVER”
Don’t miss our Opening Night giveaway 🎟️ https://t.co/4khTbKnc8u pic.twitter.com/NFv4YgumPm
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 28, 2025
But if you want to complete the “sleepover set” with the Tyler Toffoli piece, it’s a separate purchase. The price is to-be-announced, but fans will need to buy the Toffoli attachment at the Sharks Foundation booth inside SAP Center. The foundation “empowers youth through education and wellness programs while advancing equitable access to hockey for all” and has donated over $20 million to local organizations.
If you want to complete the set, and give back in the process, you can’t miss the season opener!
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
How many nationally televised games will the San Jose Sharks have this season?
Small Dmitry Orlov traits that could make a big impact on the San Jose Sharks.
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
Tyler and Cat Toffoli, plus Justin Turner, welcome Michael Misa to a San Francisco Giants game (Photo via Cat Toffoli).
The Sharks ranked best U23 roster by The Athletic.
#SJSharks Around the Bay schedule next month.
Player appearance info will be released soon: pic.twitter.com/MqvHsbBtO1
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) August 28, 2025
Teal Town discusses SAP Center’s future with Jonathan Becher.
The San Jose Sharks mourn loss of lifelong fan.
Patrice Bergeron working with Will Smith and Alex Newhook on their Face-Offs pic.twitter.com/SaFDQwPQ4k
— Hannah (@babybergy37) August 28, 2025
AROUND THE NHL…
Brent Burns and Gabriel Landeskog skating in Colorado.
What makes Sidney Crosby an exceptional leader for Team Canada?
Reflecting on Johnny Gaudreau’s passing after one year.
Dallas Stars throw shade at Dallas Cowboys.
Don’t worry y’all, Mikko Rantanen is a Dallas Star.
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 28, 2025
What’s the likelihood of Connor McDavid joining the Boston Bruins?
Thai-born journeyman signs Detroit Red Wings organization.
Canada’s Olympic roster will not consider hostility from Four Nations Face-Off in roster decisions.
Simon Nemec‘s offseason training looks good.
The Florida Panthers lose their CEO to the NBA.
The Champions Hockey League is back!
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
If you want to get serious about your first season as an NHL center, hard to imagine a better guy to learn from than Bergeron.
Misa looks like he has enough size to m me. Neck is already thicker than smith was last season.
also, that’s a dumb looking bobble head… 🙁
that bobble head is cringe af
not a good camera angle to judge the thickness of his neck. That’s the perfect angle to make it look bigger as it accentuates the traps and sternocleidomastoid muscles. You need a straight on pic to judge it properly.
I’ve heard that in order to complete the “sleepover” set, fans will have to fork over $35 to the Sharks Foundation. While the cause is good, the price is extortion level if true.
It’s a good cause. My Patrick Giles mystery puck needs a friend
bobblehead sleepover? wtf..Are they gonna bake cookies in their easy bake ovens and get into pillow fights? if your gonna go there with it, go a little further and position the naked bearded Joe Thornton bobblehead draping a towel over his shoulder so that Toffoli’s head obscures his …. then the set turns into Jumbo’s hot tub time muhsheen.