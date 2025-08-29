Connect with us

SJHN Daily: How To Get Special Toffoli Sleepover Bobblehead, Misa at Giants Game

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Credit: San Jose Sharks

If you want a complete San Jose Sharks sleepover bobblehead, it’s a two-step process.

Everyone knows that all fans attending the Oct. 9 season opener will receive a Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith sleepover bobblehead.

But if you want to complete the “sleepover set” with the Tyler Toffoli piece, it’s a separate purchase. The price is to-be-announced, but fans will need to buy the Toffoli attachment at the Sharks Foundation booth inside SAP Center. The foundation “empowers youth through education and wellness programs while advancing equitable access to hockey for all” and has donated over $20 million to local organizations.

If you want to complete the set, and give back in the process, you can’t miss the season opener!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

How many nationally televised games will the San Jose Sharks have this season?

Small Dmitry Orlov traits that could make a big impact on the San Jose Sharks.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Tyler and Cat Toffoli, plus Justin Turner, welcome Michael Misa to a San Francisco Giants game (Photo via Cat Toffoli).

Tyler Toffoli, Justin Turner, and Michael Misa

The Sharks ranked best U23 roster by The Athletic.

Teal Town discusses SAP Center’s future with Jonathan Becher.

 

The San Jose Sharks mourn loss of lifelong fan.

AROUND THE NHL…

Brent Burns and Gabriel Landeskog skating in Colorado.

What makes Sidney Crosby an exceptional leader for Team Canada?

Reflecting on Johnny Gaudreau’s passing after one year.

Dallas Stars throw shade at Dallas Cowboys.

What’s the likelihood of Connor McDavid joining the Boston Bruins?

Thai-born journeyman signs Detroit Red Wings organization.

Canada’s Olympic roster will not consider hostility from Four Nations Face-Off in roster decisions.

Simon Nemec‘s offseason training looks good.

The Florida Panthers lose their CEO to the NBA.

The Champions Hockey League is back!

Joseph

If you want to get serious about your first season as an NHL center, hard to imagine a better guy to learn from than Bergeron.

SJShorky

Misa looks like he has enough size to m me. Neck is already thicker than smith was last season.

also, that’s a dumb looking bobble head… 🙁

Last edited 4 hours ago by SJShorky
Boomer

that bobble head is cringe af

Last edited 1 hour ago by Boomer
Dick Scissorshaft

not a good camera angle to judge the thickness of his neck. That’s the perfect angle to make it look bigger as it accentuates the traps and sternocleidomastoid muscles. You need a straight on pic to judge it properly.

Rothgar

I’ve heard that in order to complete the “sleepover” set, fans will have to fork over $35 to the Sharks Foundation. While the cause is good, the price is extortion level if true.

kads

It’s a good cause. My Patrick Giles mystery puck needs a friend

Dick Scissorshaft

bobblehead sleepover? wtf..Are they gonna bake cookies in their easy bake ovens and get into pillow fights? if your gonna go there with it, go a little further and position the naked bearded Joe Thornton bobblehead draping a towel over his shoulder so that Toffoli’s head obscures his …. then the set turns into Jumbo’s hot tub time muhsheen.

