In What Ways Was Smith Better Than Celebrini Last Year? (+)

Will Smith is better than Macklin Celebrini in some key areas.

Last year, between the two San Jose Sharks’ rookies, Celebrini grabbed most of the headlines, and deservedly so. Not to say that Smith wasn’t good, but Celebrini was a Calder Trophy finalist, while Smith just missed making the All-Rookie Team.

At the moment, Celebrini is the better all-around player, no doubt.

But in two very important ways, per Stathletes and NHL EDGE, Smith is better than Celebrini…at least for now.