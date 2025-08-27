SJHN Daily: Sharks’ National TV Schedule & NHL26 Ratings Released, Crosby Praises Celebrini

The San Jose Sharks will have six nationally televised games this season, with just two on cable.

US National TV Games for 2025/26 NHL season, by team • 72 exclusive games on TNT Networks • 100 games exclusive on ESPN Networks:

– 16 on ABC

– 37 on ESPN

– 47 on ESPN+ 📺 ESPN: https://t.co/kRJEQLR1nH

📺 TNT: https://t.co/tg9llb2zLg pic.twitter.com/QYmgqXTxgg — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 27, 2025

The Sharks’ Oct. 9 season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The Sharks will also stream exclusively on the platform on Oct. 17 at the Utah Mammoth, Nov. 11 at the Minnesota Wild, and Nov. 20 versus the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose’s only game on ESPN will be Oct. 28 against the Kings. The Sharks only game on TNT will be Apr. 8 against the Edmonton Oilers.

As always, all other San Jose Sharks games will broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and stream on ESPN+ for out-of-market fans.

What do you think of the Sharks’ upcoming broadcast schedule?

The San Jose Sharks will stay in San Jose until at least 2051.

Re-posting the #sjsharks press release from yesterday since it answers many of the Qs you've been asking on social…

Lots of items still to be be worked out in the coming months.#thefutureisteal #thefutureissanjose https://t.co/SXwPR1BXTX — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) August 27, 2025

The Tank is the place to be 🗺️@BrodieBz breaks down the exciting details of @SAPCenter's lease extension: https://t.co/jkGGfTl2ic pic.twitter.com/fOK9mLCKsd — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 27, 2025

"He's an incredible player. His all-around game at his age is pretty impressive […] He's earned the right to be in the conversation." Sidney Crosby on Macklin Celebrini's chance to make Canadian Olympic squad in 2026. pic.twitter.com/PNWFECkEQX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 27, 2025

