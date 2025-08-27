Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Sharks’ National TV Schedule & NHL26 Ratings Released, Crosby Praises Celebrini

18 hours ago

Credit: EA Sports

The San Jose Sharks will have six nationally televised games this season, with just two on cable.

The Sharks’ Oct. 9 season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The Sharks will also stream exclusively on the platform on Oct. 17 at the Utah Mammoth, Nov. 11 at the Minnesota Wild, and Nov. 20 versus the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose’s only game on ESPN will be Oct. 28 against the Kings. The Sharks only game on TNT will be Apr. 8 against the Edmonton Oilers.

As always, all other San Jose Sharks games will broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and stream on ESPN+ for out-of-market fans.

What do you think of the Sharks’ upcoming broadcast schedule?

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Sharks will stay in San Jose until at least 2051.

What did Jonathan Becher and Mayor Matt Mahan say of the lease agreement?

What criticism is there of the San Jose Sharks‘ recent deal with the city?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

What did Tyler Toffoli say about Macklin Celebrini’s 88-overall rating in NHL26?

This year’s must-watch Sharks prospect?

Every Sharks team photo taken at SAP Center.

What did the public say of the Sharks’ deal at the San Jose city council meeting?

AROUND THE NHL…

Why are the Florida Panthers favored to three-peat?

Travis Hamonic shares secret to pushing for playoffs.

Mikael Backlund expects teammate to be traded soon.

NHL on TNT releases their full NHL broadcast schedule.

Why haven’t the Golden Knights extended Jack Eichel?

How can the Pittsburgh Penguins still improve this offseason?

Connor McDavid will “take my time” to decide future with the Edmonton Oilers. But it doesn’t sound like he’s going anyw

The Colorado Avalanche will be one of the most nationally broadcasted teams next season.

Ivan Ryabkin signs entry-level contract with Carolina Hurricanes.

How concerned should Boston Bruins fans be with the team?

jamnjon

Are the Sharks going to trade a player out before the season starts? If Misa and Dickinson both play at the NHL level, the team is over the contract limit (currently at 49/50 with Misa unsigned and Dickinson excluded due to being slide eligible and assigned to Jr). It would be weird if someone like Afanasyev was signed in the offseason and then moved. Maybe someone like Guryev or Laroque gets moved? Considering the contract limit issue, I’m surprised at how many of the AHL signings this summer got 2-way deals instead of just getting AHL deals. I understand that… Read more »

SJShorky

My bet is they’re waiting to see if they need to with Misa. If he makes it they’ll trade someone on the fringe for a late pick or future considerations.

Joseph

The Sharks have four veteran NHL forwards on the current roster who scored five or fewer goals last season. I don’t think clearing room is going to be a big issue. 

