Small Orlov Details That Could Make Big Impact on Sharks (+)

Dmitry Orlov should be the San Jose Sharks’ most impactful free agency acquisition this off-season.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman is certainly being paid like it: Orlov’s $6.5 million AAV, on a two-year pact, is the largest AAV ever handed out by San Jose to an outside free agent, just surpassing Tyler Toffoli’s $6 million AAV last summer.

While Orlov may not be quite the top-pairing blueliner that he was while winning the 2018 Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, he should still be the San Jose Sharks’ best overall blueliner since Erik Karlsson.

How exactly will Orlov help the Sharks?

Stathletes’ micro-stats give insights about small areas where Orlov should make a big impact.