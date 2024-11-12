Tyler Toffoli’s ‘Old Man Game’ (+)

Tyler Toffoli has “old man game”.

That’s a compliment, I swear.

In basketball, it’s game that “depends far less on athleticism and more on impeccable footwork, strength and trickery.”

“There’s always that sort of player in the NHL, not that athletic, not that fast, when you watch him in the game, it’s not like one area where he [stands out],” Nico Sturm said of his new teammate. “But at the end of the day, you get the scoresheet back, he’s got two apples. That’s the type of player he is.”

“He’s really smart,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, of the San Jose Sharks’ prize free agency signing this off-season.

Here are some of my favorite examples of Toffoli’s “old man game” to start the 2024-25 season…and how it can help the likes of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and William Eklund and company.