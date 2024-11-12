SJHN Daily: Michkov Punches Celebrini, Roenick Says Wilson Saved His Life

Jeremy Roenick’s wait to be recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame is finally over.

He was inducted as a member of the 2024 class alongside Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber, Natalie Darwitz, David Poile, Krissy Wendell and Colin Campbell.

Roenick’s 20-year career concluded with a stint as a member of the San Jose Sharks. He donned the teal uniform for two seasons, 2007-08 and 2008-09 before hanging up his skates at the age of 39. Over the course of 1363 games, Roenick put up a total of 1216 points, 513 of which were goals.

Roenick is very familiar with Doug Wilson, having been his roommate with the Chicago Blackhawks before playing for him in San Jose. During his speech, Roenick had nothing but great things to say about Wilson, ultimately crediting the former Sharks’ general manager with saving his life.

Roenick talked about the dark place he was in during the summer of 2007, when he thought his hockey career was over and he was drinking heavily.

“Thank you, Doug Wilson, for being a great friend, but more importantly for being a friend when I needed it the most. I would not be up here — and I don’t mean ‘up here’ — if it wasn’t for you. You truly saved my life.”

Jeremy Roenick gives a heartfelt thank you to his longtime friend Doug Wilson during his HHOF induction speech! 😭 pic.twitter.com/nB7p8vtMUI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 12, 2024

In Other Sharks News…

Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini go at it in the final seconds of regulation and Michkov gets the lone penalty 🫣 pic.twitter.com/GUryyjuIRT — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 12, 2024

Eklund smiled when I asked him what he was jawing with Michkov about: "No, I won't say that." Will Smith said he didn't know why Michkov punched Celebrini. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 12, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets claimed former San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off of waivers.

Meanwhile, Matt Benning has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies.

James Reimer was placed on waivers by the Ducks.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about Timothy Liljegren.

Around the NHL…

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Washington’s third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick (originally from Chicago) in the 2025 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/kGvYQytsUn — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 12, 2024

The Boston Bruins sent Matthew Poitras down to the AHL.

Evgeni Malkin apologized to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ fans.

The OHL suspended Evan Passmore for 5 games due to a violation of the league’s bullying policy.

Evan Rodrigues is making waves with the Florida Panthers.

The Philadelphia Flyers continue to praise Matvei Michkov.

Shane Pinto is returning for the Ottawa Senators.

Jarome Iginla and Ed Olczyk were named to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee.